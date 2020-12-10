Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The death toll from the coronavirus in Washington state has surpassed 3,000 with an additional 49 deaths reported on Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, 3,016 people in Washington have died from COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health. Those officials say the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now nearing 190,000. Health officials also reported that a total of 11,996 people have been hospitalized in the state because of the virus including 155 new hospitalizations as of Tuesday.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man authorities say entered the Spokane Teamsters labor union building and repeatedly threatened to blow the building up has been arrested by police.KREM-TV reported the man briefly held at least one person hostage during the Wednesday morning incident, which ended around noon.Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger said the man carried what appeared to be an explosive device into the building, located along a busy commercial street. Traffic was routed away from the building during the incident.Officers were able to get everyone out of the building safely.The Spokane Police Department’s Bomb Squad is working to determine if the device carried into the building was an explosive.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has unloaded on U.S. universities for allegedly caving to Chinese pressure to blunt or bar criticism of the Chinese Communist Party. In a speech on Wednesday, Pompeo took aim at universities across the U.S., claiming they refused to address the Trump administration’s concerns about China’s attempts to influence students and academics. He specifically called out the president of MIT, alleging he refused to host Pompeo’s speech, and a senior official at the University of Washington over a case involving a Chinese student.

UNDATED (AP) — An Arizona man has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for his role in a neo-Nazi group’s coordinated campaign to threaten and harass journalists, activists and other targets on both U.S. coasts. Johnny Roman Garza expressed remorse before a federal judge in Seattle sentenced him Wednesday. Garza pleaded guilty in September to conspiring with other members of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division to deliver threatening messages to journalists’ homes and other places. On a Jewish journalist’s bedroom window, Garza affixed a poster that depicted a man in a skull mask holding a Molotov cocktail in front of a burning home.