Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have done as well as anybody in the NFL at keeping COVID-19 from derailing their season. The Seahawks have placed just one player on the reserve/COVID-19 list during the season, that coming last weekend. Head coach Pete Carroll said that player was put on the list due to a close contact and not a positive test. Carroll has preached to his players the importance of doing everything possible to avoid the virus since training camp and has even created a little distancing competition within the Seahawks facility as a way to increase awareness.

UNDATED (AP) — The NFC East suddenly doesn’t look so bad. The New York Giants and Washington are tied atop the only division in the NFL without a winning team after road victories over teams considered Super Bowl contenders. Both are 5-7 but rolling, with the Giants beating Seattle for their fourth consecutive win and Washington handing Pittsburgh its first loss of the season. New Orleans is comfortably in front of Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in the NFC South and currently holds the NFC’s only first-round bye. Green Bay is close to wrapping up the NFC North. Seattle and the LA Rams are tied atop the NFC West.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — N’Faly Dante scored a career-high 22 points on 10-for-10 shooting — setting the Matthew Knight Arena record for field-goal percentage — and Oregon romped past Florida A&M 87-66 in a hastily scheduled game. Chris Duarte added 23 points as he and Dante combined to make 20 of 24 field goals. The Ducks shot 60% percent (38-for-63) and had 20 assists. The Oregon program record is 11 of 11 by Bryce Taylor against USC in the 2007 Pac-10 Tournament championship game. The win is the 24th consecutive at home, second longest streak in program history but still well short of the record 46 in a row (2015-17). Evins Desir led the Rattlers with 12 points and six rebounds, Johnny Brown added 11 points.

SEATTLE (AP) — Quade Green scored 18 points, Nate Pryor added 13 and Washington picked up its first win of the season with a 73-41 win over crosstown rival Seattle. After struggling at the offensive end through the first three games, Washington finally discovered a scoring spark with the backcourt duo of Pryor and Green. Pryor had 11 of his 13 points in the first half, including nine points during a key 22-5 run to close out the first half. Green made 6 of 7 shots coming off the bench and played just 18 minutes. Emeka Udenyi led Seattle with 12 points, all of them coming in the first half.