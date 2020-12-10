Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MEMORIAL DEFACED-SWASTIKAS

Idaho Anne Frank Memorial defaced with swastika stickers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise police are investigating after the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial was defaced by swastika stickers earlier this week. The stickers, which included the words, “we are everywhere” as well as the Nazi insignia, were discovered Tuesday morning by a visitor to the memorial in downtown Boise. Dan Prinzing is the executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, which maintains the memorial. He says the blatant way the stickers were placed — including one on the diary held by a statue of Anne Frank — is particularly upsetting. Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said investigators have learned similar events have been reported around the Pacific Northwest.

SPOKANE-BOMB THREAT

Man arrested for carrying alleged pipe bomb into building

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man authorities say entered the Spokane Teamsters labor union building and repeatedly threatened to blow the building up has been arrested by police.KREM-TV reported the man briefly held at least one person hostage during the Wednesday morning incident, which ended around noon.Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger said the man carried what appeared to be an explosive device into the building, located along a busy commercial street. Traffic was routed away from the building during the incident.Officers were able to get everyone out of the building safely.The Spokane Police Department’s Bomb Squad is working to determine if the device carried into the building was an explosive.

TRIBES-GYPSUM LAWSUIT

Tribes sue to stop Idaho land swap amid pollution concerns

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Eastern Idaho tribes say a land exchange between the U.S. and an Idaho agribusiness will expand a giant toxic waste pile next to tribal land. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in a lawsuit filed in federal court Friday seek to block the exchange between the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Idaho-based J.R. Simplot Company. The tribes say the Blackrock Land Exchange violates environmental laws and an 1868 treaty. The deal will expand phosphogypsum stacks next to the tribes’ reservation. The stacks are waste from fertilizer production and contain small amounts of naturally occurring radium and uranium. The stacks also can release large concentrations of radon gas.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho health board meeting halted after ‘intense protests’

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho public health officials abruptly ended a meeting Tuesday after the Boise mayor and chief of police said intense protests outside the health department building — as well as outside some health officials’ homes — were threatening public safety. The request from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and local police came after one health board member, Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo, tearfully interrupted the online meeting to say she had to rush home to be with her child because protesters were banging outside her front door. The board had been expected to vote on a four-county mask mandate in Idaho’s most populated region. Police arrested one protester and said they are seeking arrest warrants for others.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Oregon eviction protest fueled by history of gentrification

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters in Oregon’s largest city have barricaded streets in a neighborhood and set booby traps after Portland police made arrests in a clash over gentrification and the eviction of a Black and Indigenous family from a home. Several city blocks on Wednesday were closed off by blockades also laced with booby traps that included homemade spike strips and piles of rocks. An eviction protest that’s simmered since September exploded on Tuesday when police made 12 arrests. Mayor Ted Wheeler said the city would not tolerate an “autonomous zone,” and his police chief threatened more action.

MOBILE HOME FIRE-FATALITY

Remains of Idaho Falls man found after mobile home fire

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say the body of an Idaho Falls man was found inside a mobile home after a fire. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says the body, believed to be that of 61-year-old Jarius Hanson, was found inside the home after the fire was extinguished Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported around 1:24 p.m. and the home was full of smoke and flames by the time firefighters arrived. The fire was extinguished within about 20 minutes, and firefighters found Hanson’s remains inside. The cause of the fire and the death are both under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Idaho Falls Fire Department’s investigations division.