Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Oregon eviction protest fueled by history of gentrification

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters in Oregon’s largest city have barricaded streets in a neighborhood and set booby traps after Portland police made arrests in a clash over gentrification and the eviction of a Black and Indigenous family from a home. Several city blocks on Wednesday were closed off by blockades also laced with booby traps that included homemade spike strips and piles of rocks. An eviction protest that’s simmered since September exploded on Tuesday when police made 12 arrests. Mayor Ted Wheeler said the city would not tolerate an “autonomous zone,” and his police chief threatened more action.

PORTLAND PROTESTS-LAWSUIT AGREEMENT

3 officers off protest duty to avoid alleged contempt motion

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland will take three police officers off protest duty while they’re under investigation for allegedly using excessive force against ACLU legal observers and journalists. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the city didn’t release the officers’ names. The move is part of an agreement between the city and ACLU, journalists and legal observers who sued the city over the alleged police use of excessive force. The negotiated pact was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland. The plaintiffs agreed not to pursue an immediate motion asking a judge to find the city in contempt of a September court order barring Portland officers from “arresting, threatening to arrest or using physical force” against journalists or legal observers.

FATAL SHOOTING INVOLVING POLICE

Bend man killed by police after alleged robberies, pursuit

GATES, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say members of law enforcement killed a Bend man after he allegedly robbed two businesses at gunpoint, stole and car and led police on a chase. Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon says the shooting happened late Tuesday on Highway 22 near Gates. KTVZ-TV reports deputies responded after robberies at a Dutch Bros Coffee shop and a Domino’s Pizza, according to Deschutes County sheriff’s Sgt. Jayson Janes. Police say Brad Masters then allegedly stole a car leading to a police chase that ended when the vehicle was stopped with spike strips. Police say three troopers and one deputy fired at Masters after only what they described as a confrontation. Salem Police are leading an investigation.

EXCHANGE-WOOD TREATMENT FACILITY-TOXINS

DEQ: Toxins found again in soil near wood treatment facility

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Oregon Health Authority are looking into elevated levels of a group of toxic chemical compounds in soil samples taken around a wood treatment facility in Eugene. The Register-Guard reports although one sample was near homes, the levels of dioxins around the J.H. Baxter wood treatment facility do not pose an immediate health risk to residents, according to DEQ spokesperson Dylan Darling. The off-site soil samples were given to DEQ as required under a 2019 cleanup plan. The results indicate the need for more investigation to understand the source and the extent of the contamination. A Baxter spokesperson was not available for comment.

HUMAN REMAINS-BLM LAND

Woman’s remains found on federal land northeast of Bend

POWELL BUTTE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman’s remains were found on federal land off state Highway 126 northeast of Bend. Crook County Undersheriff James Savage says sheriff’s deputies were sent to the Powell Butte area shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday after a report that human remains were foundnear the Crook-Deschutes County line. KTVZ-TV reports deputies confirmed the remains were that of an adult female. Savage says the Crook County Sheriff’s Office is investigating along with the Tri-County Major Incident Team, the Crook County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon State Police Crime Lab. No further details were immediately released.

DOCTOR LICENSE SUSPENDED-VACCINES

Pediatrician’s license suspended in Oregon over vaccines

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Medical Board has suspended the license of a Portland pediatrician, citing multiple cases in which he allegedly failed to adequately vaccinate patients. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the board found Dr. Paul Thomas had a history of misleading parents about vaccines. In one case the board says a child who wasn’t vaccinated contracted tetanus and required hospitalization for nearly two months. According to last week’s order, the medical board can temporarily suspend a medical license without a hearing when it has evidence that a doctor’s continued practice constitutes an immediate danger to the public. Thomas’ office, Integrative Pediatrics on Barnes Road, has not responded to a request for comment.

AP-US-PORTLAND-PROTESTS

Portland police and protestors clash in broad daylight

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Clashes between police and protesters have erupted in Portland in rare daytime violence following the arrests of seven people at a residence that has long been the site of demonstrations against gentrification. Officials say the demonstrators protesting the eviction of a Black and Indigenous family that lived in a home since the 1950s hurled rocks at officers, sprayed a fire extinguisher toward them and damaged police vehicles after seven people were arrested on trespassing accusations. The clashes happened at a home nicknamed “Red House on Mississippi” because it is on North Mississippi Avenue. Activists have been camping at the property since sheriff’s deputies evicted the family in September.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PORTLAND-ASSISTANCE

Portlanders can apply for $500 virus relief cards

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — People in Portland, Oregon, struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to try again for a prepaid $500 VISA debit card to cover household expenses. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the application period will open Thursday, Dec. 10, from 3 to 6 p.m. on the city’s PDX Assist website. Unlike past gift card giveaways organized by the city, the cards will not be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis. Instead, 4,000 applications submitted in the three-hour window will be chosen through a lottery. During past lottery rounds, the system has been overwhelmed within minutes.