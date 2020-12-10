Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington’s death toll from the coronavirus passes 3,000

SEATTLE (AP) — The death toll from the coronavirus in Washington state has surpassed 3,000 with an additional 49 deaths reported on Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, 3,016 people in Washington have died from COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health. Those officials say the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now nearing 190,000. Health officials also reported that a total of 11,996 people have been hospitalized in the state because of the virus including 155 new hospitalizations as of Tuesday.

SPOKANE-BOMB THREAT

Man arrested for carrying alleged pipe bomb into building

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man authorities say entered the Spokane Teamsters labor union building and repeatedly threatened to blow the building up has been arrested by police.KREM-TV reported the man briefly held at least one person hostage during the Wednesday morning incident, which ended around noon.Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger said the man carried what appeared to be an explosive device into the building, located along a busy commercial street. Traffic was routed away from the building during the incident.Officers were able to get everyone out of the building safely.The Spokane Police Department’s Bomb Squad is working to determine if the device carried into the building was an explosive.

UNITED STATES-CHINA

Pompeo unloads on US universities for China ties

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has unloaded on U.S. universities for allegedly caving to Chinese pressure to blunt or bar criticism of the Chinese Communist Party. In a speech on Wednesday, Pompeo took aim at universities across the U.S., claiming they refused to address the Trump administration’s concerns about China’s attempts to influence students and academics. He specifically called out the president of MIT, alleging he refused to host Pompeo’s speech, and a senior official at the University of Washington over a case involving a Chinese student.

NEO-NAZI SENTENCED

Neo-Nazi group member who threatened journalist gets prison

An Arizona man has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for his role in a neo-Nazi group’s coordinated campaign to threaten and harass journalists, activists and other targets on both U.S. coasts. Johnny Roman Garza expressed remorse before a federal judge in Seattle sentenced him Wednesday. Garza pleaded guilty in September to conspiring with other members of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division to deliver threatening messages to journalists’ homes and other places. On a Jewish journalist’s bedroom window, Garza affixed a poster that depicted a man in a skull mask holding a Molotov cocktail in front of a burning home.

BAND TEACHER-SEX ABUSE

Woman abused by school band teacher gets $2M settlement

SEATTLE (AP) — A school district in Washington state has agreed to a $2 million settlement after a woman sued over sexual abuse by a band teacher three decades ago. Band teacher Michael Alstad admitted in response to the lawsuit that he had sexual relations several times a week with student Maria Joyner beginning when she was a high school junior in Aberdeen in 1989. Joyner said the trauma was so profound that decades later it caused her to give up teaching children. Alstad, who recently has directed a community band in Saskatchewan, said in an emailed statement that he regrets what he did.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Oregon eviction protest fueled by history of gentrification

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters in Oregon’s largest city have barricaded streets in a neighborhood and set booby traps after Portland police made arrests in a clash over gentrification and the eviction of a Black and Indigenous family from a home. Several city blocks on Wednesday were closed off by blockades also laced with booby traps that included homemade spike strips and piles of rocks. An eviction protest that’s simmered since September exploded on Tuesday when police made 12 arrests. Mayor Ted Wheeler said the city would not tolerate an “autonomous zone,” and his police chief threatened more action.

SEATTLE TAX-LAWSUIT

Seattle Chamber of Commerce challenges tax on high-earners

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Chamber of Commerce has filed a lawsuit asking the courts to overturn a new tax enacted by the city that would collect revenue based on how much employees make at some of Seattle’s biggest employers. The “Start Up Seattle Tax” was passed by the City Council last July. It affects about 800 Seattle businesses with payrolls of more than $7 million. The suit says the tax is illegal and unconstitutional. The tax takes effect on Jan. 1. It would be paid by the company on behalf of Seattle-based workers who earn over $150,000 annually. The council says the tax is projected to raise $214 million in 2021.

ROBBERY-LIFE SENTENCE

Man who took a hostage, fired guns in robbery gets life

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to life without parole for a robbery involving hostages at a used car dealership in Parkland. The News Tribune reports jurors found Randy Smith guilty last week in Pierce County Superior Court of robbery, attempted robbery, kidnapping, six counts of assault and two counts of unlawful gun possession. The verdict was Smith’s third strike under the state’s three-strikes law, meaning a life sentence was mandatory. Defense attorney Mark Quigley said that if the Legislature reconsiders the three-strikes law in the future, he’d like to think his client could “be given some hope” at release one day.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GYM LAWSUIT

Judge: Washington state gym does not have to pay virus fines

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — An appellate judge has ruled that the Washington state Department of Labor and Industries did not show sufficient evidence to fine a gym owner for alleged violations of coronavirus regulations in Yakima. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that one of Anytime Fitness’ owners, Bradshaw Development Inc. was fined more than $9,000 in July and $29,000 in August after the department said the gym exposed its employees to COVID-19. Judge William R. Strange ruled in favor of the gym after they appealed the fines. Anytime Fitness attorney Scott Brumback said the ruling was a victory for owner Wes Bradshaw. Department of Labor spokesperson Tim Church says the agency disagrees with the decision.

SEATTLE FLIGHTS-QATAR

Qatar Airways to launch flights between Seattle and Doha

SEATTLE (AP) — Though international air travel remains depressed by the global pandemic, Qatar Airways says it will launch four weekly flights between Seattle and Doha next March. The Persian Gulf carrier also announced a frequent flyer partnership with Alaska Airlines that will begin next Tuesday. That will allow Alaska’s fliers to earn miles on Qatar flights. Qatar said it will rebuild its network post-pandemic, providing travelers from Seattle with alternative flights to destinations in India, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. Port of Seattle Commission President Peter Steinbrueck says Qatar’s decision “is a testament to how the world views the long-term strength and resiliency of the Puget Sound region.”