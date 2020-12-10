AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Thursday, Dec. 10.

——————–

Thursday, Dec. 10 4:00 PM Dem Sen. Ron Wyden speaks on EFF ‘fireside chat’ on Section 230 – Electronic Frontier Foundation hosts ‘EFF30 Fireside Chat: Section 230 & Free Speech Online’ event with Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden and Electronic Frontier Foundation Legal Director Corynne McSherry

Weblinks: http://www.eff.org, https://twitter.com/EFF

Contacts: Corynne McSherry, EFF, corynne@eff.org

——————–

Thursday, Dec. 10 WGA 2020 Winter Meeting (virtual) – Western Governors’ Association 2020 Winter Meeting. Speakers include Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar * Takes place virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.westgov.org, https://twitter.com/westgov

Contacts: Joe Rassenfoss, WGA Communications Director, joe@westgov.org, 1 720 897 4555