Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Coeur d’Alene 53, Lakeland 50
Cole Valley 45, Homedale 42
Idaho Falls 54, Skyline 53
Leadore 55, Grace Lutheran 41
Madison 56, Hillcrest 49
N. Gem 60, Camas County 49
Preston 60, Blackfoot 50
St. Maries 51, Lakeside 40
Thunder Ridge 54, Rigby 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonners Ferry 44, Wallace 32
Butte County 48, Murtaugh 21
Declo 57, Gooding 44
Filer 60, Kimberly 40
Kellogg 60, Lakeside 43
Lapwai 62, Prairie 53
Mountain View 60, Meridian 49
Mullan 30, Clark Fork 23
N. Gem 38, Camas County 33
North Summit, Utah 54, Marsh Valley 44
Oakley 39, Shoshone 24
Snake River 53, Layton Christian Academy, Utah 21
Valley 35, Buhl 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/