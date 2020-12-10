Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 10:10 pm

Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Coeur d’Alene 53, Lakeland 50

Cole Valley 45, Homedale 42

Idaho Falls 54, Skyline 53

Leadore 55, Grace Lutheran 41

Madison 56, Hillcrest 49

N. Gem 60, Camas County 49

Preston 60, Blackfoot 50

St. Maries 51, Lakeside 40

Thunder Ridge 54, Rigby 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonners Ferry 44, Wallace 32

Butte County 48, Murtaugh 21

Declo 57, Gooding 44

Filer 60, Kimberly 40

Kellogg 60, Lakeside 43

Lapwai 62, Prairie 53

Mountain View 60, Meridian 49

Mullan 30, Clark Fork 23

N. Gem 38, Camas County 33

North Summit, Utah 54, Marsh Valley 44

Oakley 39, Shoshone 24

Snake River 53, Layton Christian Academy, Utah 21

Valley 35, Buhl 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content