BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

VOTING RIGHTS PAROLE

SEATTLE — As a young man Victor Sauceda didn’t care about who was president, about who was governor, about voting at all. He wasn’t living by the law anyway. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 780 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK

With some Americans now paying the price for what they did over Thanksgiving and falling sick with COVID-19, health officials are warning people — begging them, even — not to make the same mistake during the Christmas and New Year’s season. By Carla Johnson and Amy Forliti. SENT: 980 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK LEGISLATIVE SESSION

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state House on Friday released its plan for the upcoming legislative session, with opening ceremonies held at a nearby private university in order to abide by coronavirus restrictions, but with the rest of the work done remotely. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 500 words.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

BOISE, Idaho. — Conservation groups are blasting a Trump administration decision officials said will reduce wildfires by streamlining environmental reviews of timber salvage projects. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 570 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK UNUSED PHONE APPS

RALEIGH, N.C. — As coronavirus exposure notification technology slowly rolls out across the country, every resident in 17 states and the District of Columbia will now be able to send and receive alerts beyond their home state if they’ve tested positive for the coronavirus or come into contact with someone who has. By Bryan Anderson. SENT: 450 words.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — The real estate investor who owns the Portland, Oregon house that anti-gentrification protesters have surrounded with barricades has offered to sell the property back to the former owners. SENT: 400 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

NEW YORK — The winless New York Jets will be short-handed in Seattle. By Dennis Waszak Jr. SENT: 470 words.

SOC MLS CUP PREVIEW

Having played in three of the previous four MLS Cup finals, the Seattle Sounders know what to expect on this stage. The difference this time around? The opponent won’t be wearing red. By Tim Booth. SENT: 680 words. With AP photos.

BKC MESSY START

Sacramento State has a game at Cal Poly scheduled for Dec. 21, two days after the Hornets host UC Davis. Cal Poly has the same COVID-19 testing standards, so it should be easy for the Hornets to pull off. By John Marshall. SENT: 810 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK STORE CLOSES: Idaho store closes after group of mask-less customers enter.

AMAZON RENEWABLE ENERGY: Amazon to buy renewable energy from 26 wind, solar projects.

VIRUS OUTBREAK INMATE DIES: Inmate at Washington prison dies of coronavirus.

PIPELINE BREAK-IN REDUCED CHARGE: Man pleads guilty to reduced charge in pipeline break-in.