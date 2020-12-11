Skip to Content
Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ambrose 62, Oakley 53

Buhl 64, Fruitland 58

Emmett 57, Canyon Ridge 49

Firth 46, Aberdeen 36

Gooding 60, Shoshone 32

Grangeville 69, Kendrick 38

Green Canyon, Utah 43, Minico 37

Hansen 52, Murtaugh 35

Lake City 77, Sandpoint 61

Malad 60, Ririe 55

N. Fremont 28, Bear Lake 22

Orofino 52, Wallace 47

Rockland 81, Clark County 4

Snake River 44, Shelley 31

Soda Springs 59, Declo 52

South Fremont 57, American Falls 33

Victory Charter 58, Council 45

Watersprings 52, N. Gem 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blackfoot 48, Skyline 46

Century 48, Highland 32

Coeur d’Alene 61, Lakeland 31

Cole Valley 63, Nampa Christian 16

Fruitland 48, Homedale 27

Grace 44, Oakley 30

Greenleaf 47, Glenns Ferry 29

Hillcrest 53, Bonneville 40

Jerome 58, Kimberly 45

Lake City 67, Sandpoint 34

Mountain Home 54, Canyon Ridge 26

Murtaugh 59, Hansen 24

N. Idaho Christian 58, Genesis Preparatory Academy 16

North Summit, Utah 66, Soda Springs 30

Orofino 63, St. Maries 49

Pocatello 58, Marsh Valley 38

Priest River 33, Clark Fork 26

Raft River 37, Wendell 32

Rigby 59, Idaho Falls 38

Rockland 45, Clark County 20

Shelley 30, South Fremont 29

Snake River 53, Preston 52

Thunder Ridge 63, Madison 40

Twin Falls 54, Minico 37

Bridger Valley Tournament=

Ririe 43, Pinedale, Wyo. 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

