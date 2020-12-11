Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ambrose 62, Oakley 53
Buhl 64, Fruitland 58
Emmett 57, Canyon Ridge 49
Firth 46, Aberdeen 36
Gooding 60, Shoshone 32
Grangeville 69, Kendrick 38
Green Canyon, Utah 43, Minico 37
Hansen 52, Murtaugh 35
Lake City 77, Sandpoint 61
Malad 60, Ririe 55
N. Fremont 28, Bear Lake 22
Orofino 52, Wallace 47
Rockland 81, Clark County 4
Snake River 44, Shelley 31
Soda Springs 59, Declo 52
South Fremont 57, American Falls 33
Victory Charter 58, Council 45
Watersprings 52, N. Gem 38
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blackfoot 48, Skyline 46
Century 48, Highland 32
Coeur d’Alene 61, Lakeland 31
Cole Valley 63, Nampa Christian 16
Fruitland 48, Homedale 27
Grace 44, Oakley 30
Greenleaf 47, Glenns Ferry 29
Hillcrest 53, Bonneville 40
Jerome 58, Kimberly 45
Lake City 67, Sandpoint 34
Mountain Home 54, Canyon Ridge 26
Murtaugh 59, Hansen 24
N. Idaho Christian 58, Genesis Preparatory Academy 16
North Summit, Utah 66, Soda Springs 30
Orofino 63, St. Maries 49
Pocatello 58, Marsh Valley 38
Priest River 33, Clark Fork 26
Raft River 37, Wendell 32
Rigby 59, Idaho Falls 38
Rockland 45, Clark County 20
Shelley 30, South Fremont 29
Snake River 53, Preston 52
Thunder Ridge 63, Madison 40
Twin Falls 54, Minico 37
Bridger Valley Tournament=
Ririe 43, Pinedale, Wyo. 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/