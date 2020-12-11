Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HOUSTON (AP) — Republicans have found a new way to express their loyalty to President Donald Trump. The Texas lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s victory has quickly become a conservative litmus test. Many Republicans are signing onto the case even as some have predicted it will fail. The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the election is the latest demonstration of Trump’s enduring political power even as his term is set to end. Seventeen Republican attorneys general are backing the unprecedented case that Trump is calling “the big one.” That comes as the president and his allies have lost dozens of times in courts across the country and have no evidence of widespread fraud.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s attorney general says he is declining to join a lawsuit filed by Texas seeking to overturn the outcome of the presidential election by invalidating the results in four battleground states Donald Trump lost. Lawrence Wasden in a statement Thursday says the decision is necessary to protect Idaho’s sovereignty. However, Republican Gov. Brad Little says he does support the Texas effort. Wasden says he has concerns about supporting a legal argument that could result in other states suing Idaho for decisions made by the governor or Legislature. Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate Electoral College votes in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says residents can expect diminished health care if hospitals fill with COVID-19 patients and the state has to initiate crisis standards. The Republican governor warned Thursday of the impending standards on the same day health officials announced COVID-19 was the state’s leading cause of death in November. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says the illness killed 247 people last month. For the year so far, COVID-19 has killed over 1,100 residents, making it the third leading cause of death. Little said he was keeping the state in stage two of his Idaho Rebounds plan, restricting group sizes to 10 or fewer.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former U.S. Marine will remain in custody after being charged with plotting to illegally make and sell guns. Jordan Duncan faces up to five years behind bars. A federal magistrate judge on Thursday refused to release Duncan from custody after hearing a prosecutor describe him as a potentially violent man whose parents didn’t know about his white supremacist and anti-Semitic ideology. Duncan was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. He moved to Boise, Idaho, in September and was arrested by the FBI the following month. He now awaits trial and remains in federal custody.