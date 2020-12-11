Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A gentrification protest in Oregon’s largest city that has blockaded several city blocks in Portland has stretched into a third day. Demonstrators on Thursday were dressed in black and wearing ski masks as they stood watch over a house from which a family was evicted in September. Their makeshift barriers went up Tuesday after officers arrested about a dozen people in a clash over the eviction of the Black and Indigenous family from the home. The family’s supporters, Mayor Ted Wheeler and the developer who now owns the residence on Thursday all said they were working to resolve the situation.

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — A Lebanon woman found guilty of killing a toddler has been sentenced to more than six years in prison. The Albany Democrat-Herald reports 22-year-old Amber Scott was sentenced Wednesday. She was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter at the conclusion of a jury trial at the Linn County Fairgrounds on Wednesday. Prosecutor Ryan Lucke says on Feb. 19, 2019, Scott tried to get 1-year-old Asher Carter back to sleep by pressing his face into her chest for five minutes, smothering him. Carter was hospitalized in cardiac arrest that day, and was taken off life support on Feb. 24. Scott’s lawyer Kent Hickam said he would appeal the case.

REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — Some Central Oregon schools that were offering in-person instruction this week canceled those plans for the rest of the year, as more staffers and students quarantine because of COVID-19 exposure. News outlets report Redmond school officials stopped classroom learning after 91 students and staffers were told to isolate. In nearby Crook County, School Superintendent Sara Johnson sent a letter Monday informing parents that the rural district of about 3,000 students would resume comprehensive distance learning through at least Jan. 4. District spokesman Jason Carr says some 22 Crook County staff and 12 students have been told to quarantine in the last two weeks with three staffers testing positive for COVID-19 so far.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have identified two men in connection with the death of a Silverton woman, whose body was found along a rural Multnomah County road last month. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported this week that Joel Foran and Brandon Rossow were indicted in the death investigation of 24-year-old Aubriel Haskett. Foran was charged with abuse of a corpse, 20 counts of identity theft, computer crime, tampering with physical evidence, criminal impersonation and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Rossow was charged with abuse of a corpse. Neither man has been directly charged in Haskett’s death. Police have not said how she died. Police say they believe she died in a different location.