Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

SEATTLE (AP) — The state Department of Health has reported 2,550 new COVID-19 cases and reduced the number of deaths by 166. The state says it removes deaths from the statewide total when the primary cause of death is determined not to have been COVID-19. The Seattle Times reports the update brings the state’s totals to 192,413 cases and 2,850 deaths, meaning that 1.5% of people diagnosed in Washington have died, according to the state. In Moses Lake, KXLY-TV reports contact tracing has connected additional cases and possible deaths to a 300-person wedding in November. The Grant County Health District said Thursday evening it has linked 47 primary cases to the wedding.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Police have identified the man who threatened to blow up the office of the Spokane County Democrats as 45-year-old Peter Yeager of Grand Coulee, Washington. Authoriteis say he was mad at the whole government system. Police said Yeager did not actually have a bomb inside a backpack he carried into the office on Wednesday. But he was charged with first degree arson Thursday for starting a fire in the building. Yeager told police he does not support any political party and was not targeting Democrats.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A new government report on high speed rail in the Pacific Northwest recommends that Oregon, Washington and British Columbia formalize their interest in a Cascadia bullet train by creating an independent body to plan and eventually build it. But a critic with a conservative think tank said the region should take heed of California’s high speed rail woes and end the Cascadia bullet train ambitions. The new study built on previous state-sponsored studies that asserted there is sufficient demand for trains running at up to 250 miles per hour between Portland, Seattle and Vancouver, BC.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A $4.3 million state grant will pay for new initiatives to provide shelter for about 90 homeless people in Snohomish County. It will chip away at a shelter bed shortage that officials say has swelled during the COVID-19 pandemic. The county plans to spend about $2.4 million of the grant on a new facility in the Everett area to house 50 to 60 people. That will open the way for officials to decommission an emergency shelter downtown. They plan to use a portion of the grant to build a community of about 20 low-cost shelter units known as “pallet shelters.”