Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Pete Carroll has regularly pulled aside players during his time in Seattle when they’re about to face a former team. This week his conversation was with Jamal Adams. The 2019 All-Pro safety will face his former teammates in New York when the Seahawks host the Jets on Sunday. Adams had three great seasons with the Jets but a messy divorce this offseason led to his trade to Seattle. Adams has been great as a pass rusher for the Seahawks with 7 1/2 sacks from the safety position. He’ll be facing former teammates that are still searching for their first victory.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Crew have ruled out midfielders Darlington Nagbe and Pedro Santos for Saturday’s MLS Cup final against the Seattle Sounders. The Crew announced that Nagbe and Santos weren’t medically cleared to play. Columbus also said it had a player test positive for COVID-19 in testing results received Thursday. It’s the second player to test positive this week, but the Crew have not announced who the players are.

UNDATED (AP) — Sigi Schmid’s influence is being felt heading into Saturday’s MLS Cup final between Columbus and Seattle. Schmid died nearly two years ago. He was the only coach to lead the Crew to an MLS championship. Schmid was the first coach of the Sounders, creating the foundation for a franchise that has played in four of the past five league championship matches.

UNDATED (AP) — From Cape Cod to Alaska, wood-bat college summer leagues are monitoring closely as Major League Baseball reshuffles its development pipeline and enters the amateur space. As part of its effort to shrink the affiliated minor leagues, MLB has converted the Appalachian League to a college summer league and added another circuit for draft-eligible players. While top-level college showcases like the Cape Cod League don’t expect to lose many players, others are concerned MLB’s realignment could compound challenges already created by the coronavirus pandemic and other changes in player development that have limited the player pool.