Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 1:30 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — Idaho’s top public health leaders on Friday cleared the way for state officials to impose crisis standards of care if the number of COVID-19 patients increases so much that the state’s already strained hospitals wind up completely overwhelmed. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 534 words. With AP Photo.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

BOISE — Conservation groups are blasting a Trump administration decision officials said will reduce wildfires by streamlining environmental reviews of timber salvage projects. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 567 words. With AP Photos.

TRUMP-LEGAL CHALLENGES

HOUSTON — The Texas lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s victory has quickly become a conservative litmus test, as 126 members of Congress and multiple state attorneys general signed onto the case even as some have predicted it will fail. By Normann Merchant and Alanna Durkin Richer. SENT: 996 words. With AP Photos.

ALSO:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STORE CLOSES: Idaho store closes after group of mask-less customers enter