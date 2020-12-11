Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-TRUMP-LEGAL-CHALLENGES

Hundreds of GOP members sign onto Texas-led election lawsuit

HOUSTON (AP) — Republicans have found a new way to express their loyalty to President Donald Trump. The Texas lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s victory has quickly become a conservative litmus test. Many Republicans are signing onto the case even as some have predicted it will fail. The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the election is the latest demonstration of Trump’s enduring political power even as his term is set to end. Seventeen Republican attorneys general are backing the unprecedented case that Trump is calling “the big one.” That comes as the president and his allies have lost dozens of times in courts across the country and have no evidence of widespread fraud.

TEXAS LAWSUIT-IDAHO

Idaho attorney general won’t join Texas election lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s attorney general says he is declining to join a lawsuit filed by Texas seeking to overturn the outcome of the presidential election by invalidating the results in four battleground states Donald Trump lost. Lawrence Wasden in a statement Thursday says the decision is necessary to protect Idaho’s sovereignty. However, Republican Gov. Brad Little says he does support the Texas effort. Wasden says he has concerns about supporting a legal argument that could result in other states suing Idaho for decisions made by the governor or Legislature. Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate Electoral College votes in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Coronavirus leading killer of Idaho residents in November

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says residents can expect diminished health care if hospitals fill with COVID-19 patients and the state has to initiate crisis standards. The Republican governor warned Thursday of the impending standards on the same day health officials announced COVID-19 was the state’s leading cause of death in November. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says the illness killed 247 people last month. For the year so far, COVID-19 has killed over 1,100 residents, making it the third leading cause of death. Little said he was keeping the state in stage two of his Idaho Rebounds plan, restricting group sizes to 10 or fewer.

AP-US-PARAMILITARY-GUN-PLOT

Ex-Marine to remain jailed in probe of paramilitary group

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former U.S. Marine will remain in custody after being charged with plotting to illegally make and sell guns. Jordan Duncan faces up to five years behind bars. A federal magistrate judge on Thursday refused to release Duncan from custody after hearing a prosecutor describe him as a potentially violent man whose parents didn’t know about his white supremacist and anti-Semitic ideology. Duncan was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. He moved to Boise, Idaho, in September and was arrested by the FBI the following month. He now awaits trial and remains in federal custody.

MEMORIAL DEFACED-SWASTIKAS

Idaho Anne Frank Memorial defaced with swastika stickers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise police are investigating after the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial was defaced by swastika stickers earlier this week. The stickers, which included the words, “we are everywhere” as well as the Nazi insignia, were discovered Tuesday morning by a visitor to the memorial in downtown Boise. Dan Prinzing is the executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, which maintains the memorial. He says the blatant way the stickers were placed — including one on the diary held by a statue of Anne Frank — is particularly upsetting. Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said investigators have learned similar events have been reported around the Pacific Northwest.

SPOKANE-BOMB THREAT

Man arrested for carrying alleged pipe bomb into building

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man authorities say entered the Spokane Teamsters labor union building and repeatedly threatened to blow the building up has been arrested by police.KREM-TV reported the man briefly held at least one person hostage during the Wednesday morning incident, which ended around noon.Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger said the man carried what appeared to be an explosive device into the building, located along a busy commercial street. Traffic was routed away from the building during the incident.Officers were able to get everyone out of the building safely.The Spokane Police Department’s Bomb Squad is working to determine if the device carried into the building was an explosive.