Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:21 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND PROTEST

Large Oregon gentrification protest stretches into 3rd day

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A gentrification protest in Oregon’s largest city that has blockaded several city blocks in Portland has stretched into a third day. Demonstrators on Thursday were dressed in black and wearing ski masks as they stood watch over a house from which a family was evicted in September. Their makeshift barriers went up Tuesday after officers arrested about a dozen people in a clash over the eviction of the Black and Indigenous family from the home. The family’s supporters, Mayor Ted Wheeler and the developer who now owns the residence on Thursday all said they were working to resolve the situation.

TODDLER KILLING SENTENCE

Woman sentenced to 6 years in prison for toddler death

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — A Lebanon woman found guilty of killing a toddler has been sentenced to more than six years in prison. The Albany Democrat-Herald reports 22-year-old Amber Scott was sentenced Wednesday. She was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter at the conclusion of a jury trial at the Linn County Fairgrounds on Wednesday. Prosecutor Ryan Lucke says on Feb. 19, 2019, Scott tried to get 1-year-old Asher Carter back to sleep by pressing his face into her chest for five minutes, smothering him. Carter was hospitalized in cardiac arrest that day, and was taken off life support on Feb. 24. Scott’s lawyer Kent Hickam said he would appeal the case.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEACHER SHORTAGE

As virus spreads, teacher shortage drives school closures

REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — Some Central Oregon schools that were offering in-person instruction this week canceled those plans for the rest of the year, as more staffers and students quarantine because of COVID-19 exposure. News outlets report Redmond school officials stopped classroom learning after 91 students and staffers were told to isolate. In nearby Crook County, School Superintendent Sara Johnson sent a letter Monday informing parents that the rural district of about 3,000 students would resume comprehensive distance learning through at least Jan. 4. District spokesman Jason Carr says some 22 Crook County staff and 12 students have been told to quarantine in the last two weeks with three staffers testing positive for COVID-19 so far.

WOMAN KILLED-INDICTMENT

2 men linked to death of woman found on rural road

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have identified two men in connection with the death of a Silverton woman, whose body was found along a rural Multnomah County road last month. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported this week that Joel Foran and Brandon Rossow were indicted in the death investigation of 24-year-old Aubriel Haskett. Foran was charged with abuse of a corpse, 20 counts of identity theft, computer crime, tampering with physical evidence, criminal impersonation and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Rossow was charged with abuse of a corpse. Neither man has been directly charged in Haskett’s death. Police have not said how she died. Police say they believe she died in a different location.

WILDFIRES-EPA CLEANUP

EPA: Oregon wildfire hazardous waste cleanup complete

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency says it has completed the cleanup of household hazardous waste from properties burned in Oregon wildfires. The federal agency said on Wednesday that the September fires led to an initial EPA response in Jackson County, which quickly expanded to Clackamas, Douglas, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn and Marion counties. The agency says it removed 300,000 pounds of hazardous waste from 2,285 properties. Among the items rendered safe or removed were propane tanks, ammunition, oil, gasoline, solvents, paints, pesticides, and bulk asbestos. The EPA says removing those items helps ensure the safety of workers who are slated to begin removing ash and fire debris as part of the second step in cleanup.

BULLET TRAIN-STUDY

Study recommends forming a group to build high-speed train

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A new government report on high speed rail in the Pacific Northwest recommends that Oregon, Washington and British Columbia formalize their interest in a Cascadia bullet train by creating an independent body to plan and eventually build it. But a critic with a conservative think tank said the region should take heed of California’s high speed rail woes and end the Cascadia bullet train ambitions. The new study built on previous state-sponsored studies that asserted there is sufficient demand for trains running at up to 250 miles per hour between Portland, Seattle and Vancouver, BC.

BC-YE-DISASTERS

The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn’t stop

This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western U.S. wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. 2020 has not just been a disastrous year with the pandemic, but a year of disasters. A preliminary international count finds more than 200 disasters related to climate and weather hit Earth, costing more than $69 billion. The United States will set a record for weather disasters that cost at least $1 billion. Scientists see the fingerprints of human-caused climate change at work. There were a record 30 hurricanes with 12 making landfall in the U.S. California more than doubled its record for land burned in wildfires.

PORTLAND PROTESTS-LAWSUIT AGREEMENT

3 officers off protest duty to avoid alleged contempt motion

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland will take three police officers off protest duty while they’re under investigation for allegedly using excessive force against ACLU legal observers and journalists. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the city didn’t release the officers’ names. The move is part of an agreement between the city and ACLU, journalists and legal observers who sued the city over the alleged police use of excessive force. The negotiated pact was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland. The plaintiffs agreed not to pursue an immediate motion asking a judge to find the city in contempt of a September court order barring Portland officers from “arresting, threatening to arrest or using physical force” against journalists or legal observers.