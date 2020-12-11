Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:21 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

State reduces virus death toll, cases linked to wedding up

SEATTLE (AP) — The state Department of Health has reported 2,550 new COVID-19 cases and reduced the number of deaths by 166. The state says it removes deaths from the statewide total when the primary cause of death is determined not to have been COVID-19. The Seattle Times reports the update brings the state’s totals to 192,413 cases and 2,850 deaths, meaning that 1.5% of people diagnosed in Washington have died, according to the state. In Moses Lake, KXLY-TV reports contact tracing has connected additional cases and possible deaths to a 300-person wedding in November. The Grant County Health District said Thursday evening it has linked 47 primary cases to the wedding.

SPOKANE-BOMB THREAT

Man arrested for bomb threat in Spokane charged with arson

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Police have identified the man who threatened to blow up the office of the Spokane County Democrats as 45-year-old Peter Yeager of Grand Coulee, Washington. Authoriteis say he was mad at the whole government system. Police said Yeager did not actually have a bomb inside a backpack he carried into the office on Wednesday. But he was charged with first degree arson Thursday for starting a fire in the building. Yeager told police he does not support any political party and was not targeting Democrats.

BULLET TRAIN-STUDY

Study recommends forming a group to build high-speed train

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A new government report on high speed rail in the Pacific Northwest recommends that Oregon, Washington and British Columbia formalize their interest in a Cascadia bullet train by creating an independent body to plan and eventually build it. But a critic with a conservative think tank said the region should take heed of California’s high speed rail woes and end the Cascadia bullet train ambitions. The new study built on previous state-sponsored studies that asserted there is sufficient demand for trains running at up to 250 miles per hour between Portland, Seattle and Vancouver, BC.

HOMELESS SHELTER-EVERETT

A $4.3M state grant will help provide shelter for homeless

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A $4.3 million state grant will pay for new initiatives to provide shelter for about 90 homeless people in Snohomish County. It will chip away at a shelter bed shortage that officials say has swelled during the COVID-19 pandemic. The county plans to spend about $2.4 million of the grant on a new facility in the Everett area to house 50 to 60 people. That will open the way for officials to decommission an emergency shelter downtown. They plan to use a portion of the grant to build a community of about 20 low-cost shelter units known as “pallet shelters.”

CHILD MISTREATMENT-REPORTS

Child mistreatment reports drop in Washington amid pandemic

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state agency that investigates child abuse said it has received 59% fewer reports of misconduct per week this school year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The Seattle Times reported Wednesday that the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families also said it had received 87% fewer calls from concerned mandatory reporters on average per week at the end of the last school year. The Times reported that the figures suggest a large amount of student mistreatment is going undetected. Officials and experts have warned that kids are likely to experience more harm during the pandemic, not less.

CRAB FISHING CLOSED

Marine toxin closes most of coast to Dungeness crab fishing

SEATTLE (AP) — A large portion of Washington’s coast is closed to Dungeness crab fishing due to elevated marine toxin levels, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The agency says all recreational Dungeness crab fisheries from the Queets River to the Columbia River are closed. This includes Grays Harbor and the Westport Boat Basin. Commercial Dungeness crab fisheries along the coast, in Grays Harbor, Willapa Bay, and the Columbia River are also closed until further notice. Officials announced the closures after testing showed high domoic acid levels in Dungeness crab. Domoic acid is a natural toxic produced by algae. It can be harmful if consumed in large quantities.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington’s death toll from the coronavirus passes 3,000

SEATTLE (AP) — The death toll from the coronavirus in Washington state has surpassed 3,000 with an additional 49 deaths reported on Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, 3,016 people in Washington have died from COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health. Those officials say the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now nearing 190,000. Health officials also reported that a total of 11,996 people have been hospitalized in the state because of the virus including 155 new hospitalizations as of Tuesday.

PORTLAND PROTEST

Large Oregon gentrification protest stretches into 3rd day

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A gentrification protest in Oregon’s largest city that has blockaded several city blocks in Portland has stretched into a third day. Demonstrators on Thursday were dressed in black and wearing ski masks as they stood watch over a house from which a family was evicted in September. Their makeshift barriers went up Tuesday after officers arrested about a dozen people in a clash over the eviction of the Black and Indigenous family from the home. The family’s supporters, Mayor Ted Wheeler and the developer who now owns the residence on Thursday all said they were working to resolve the situation.

SPOKANE-BOMB THREAT

Man arrested for carrying alleged pipe bomb into building

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man authorities say entered the Spokane Teamsters labor union building and repeatedly threatened to blow the building up has been arrested by police.KREM-TV reported the man briefly held at least one person hostage during the Wednesday morning incident, which ended around noon.Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger said the man carried what appeared to be an explosive device into the building, located along a busy commercial street. Traffic was routed away from the building during the incident.Officers were able to get everyone out of the building safely.The Spokane Police Department’s Bomb Squad is working to determine if the device carried into the building was an explosive.

UNITED STATES-CHINA

Pompeo unloads on US universities for China ties

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has unloaded on U.S. universities for allegedly caving to Chinese pressure to blunt or bar criticism of the Chinese Communist Party. In a speech on Wednesday, Pompeo took aim at universities across the U.S., claiming they refused to address the Trump administration’s concerns about China’s attempts to influence students and academics. He specifically called out the president of MIT, alleging he refused to host Pompeo’s speech, and a senior official at the University of Washington over a case involving a Chinese student.