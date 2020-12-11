Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:10 p.m.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — The real estate investor who owns the Portland, Oregon house that anti-gentrification protesters have surrounded with barricades has offered to sell the property back to the former owners. SENT: 400 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK UNUSED PHONE APPS

RALEIGH, N.C. — As coronavirus exposure notification technology slowly rolls out across the country, every resident in 17 states and the District of Columbia will now be able to send and receive alerts beyond their home state if they’ve tested positive for the coronavirus or come into contact with someone who has. By Bryan Anderson. SENT: 450 words.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

BOISE, Idaho. — Conservation groups are blasting a Trump administration decision officials said will reduce wildfires by streamlining environmental reviews of timber salvage projects. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 570 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

BKC PORTLAND-OREGON ST

Ahmed Ali scored 26 points, Eddie Davis added 22 and Portland stunned Oregon State with an 87-86 win in overtime on Thursday night. SENT: 280 words.

IN BRIEF

US MARSHALS SHOOT MAN: Man shot by U.S. Marshals released from hospital, jailed.

STATE PARK BEACH DRIVING: State park proposal would end beach driving at Cape Kiwanda.

PIPELINE BREAK-IN REDUCED CHARGE: Man pleads guilty to reduced charge in pipeline break-in.

