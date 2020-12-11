WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily Game

4-7-1

(four, seven, one)

Hit 5

01-11-16-18-27

(one, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-seven)

Keno

01-02-08-09-10-11-20-24-25-26-28-30-33-37-41-56-66-69-71-75

(one, two, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-one, fifty-six, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-five)

Match 4

01-10-21-24

(one, ten, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Mega Millions

19-31-37-55-67, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4

(nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $277 million