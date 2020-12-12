Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s police chief has implored protesters to clear streets around a barricaded Oregon home that was owned by a Black and Indigenous family before it was allegedly taken through predatory lending practices. Before dawn Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies swooped into the disputed home and arrested several people, mostly for trespassing. Activists, many of whom had participated in Black Lives Matter protests in Portland for months, arrived and confronted law enforcement officers, who retreated. The activists then used fencing, lumber and other material to barricade the house, located in an area of homes, coffee shops and restaurants in what was historically a Black neighborhood but has become gentrified.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says she expects 100,000 Oregonians to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of 2020. Brown said Friday that healthcare workers, who make up about 360,000 people in Oregon, will be the first to be vaccinated. KOIN-TV reports an expected 147,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will arrive by the end of the year, but there are no other commitments from the federal government. Brown says hospitals will be the primary sites of immunizations. Some hospital groups confirmed they expect to see doses arrive as early as this weekend. It may not be until the middle of next week before they start to be administered.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Conservation groups are blasting a Trump administration decision officials say will reduce wildfires by streamlining environmental reviews of timber salvage projects. WildEarth Guardians, Western Watersheds Project and seven other groups say the rules approved Thursday fast-track projects to benefit logging, grazing and mining while eliminating public comments. The new rules also speed the cutting down of pinyon-juniper woodlands in the U.S. West. The Trump administration says the streamlined reviews on land administered by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management will reduce wildfire threats while increasing job opportunities. The administration also says the new rules will help protect sagebrush habitat needed by imperiled sage grouse and other wildlife.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who was shot by U.S. Marshals during an arrest this week has been released from a hospital and booked in the Multnomah County Jail. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jonathan Crowley was wanted by the Oregon Department of Corrections on charges of “crimes against a person.” Police say Crowley had also fled from correctional supervision with the Multnomah County Parole and Probation office, and a warrant for his arrest was issued in September. The U.S. Marshals Service said on Tuesday a deputy marshal fired a shot through the windshield of a car Crowley was driving in Portland. The agency said Crowley had “used his vehicle to threaten law enforcement officers” before he was shot.