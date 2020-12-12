Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The federal agency that provides health care to Native Americans says it’s expecting more than enough vaccines to protect all the people working in the hospitals and clinics that it funds. The Indian Health Service was treated much like a state for distribution purposes. It submitted a plan to vaccinate more than 2 million Native Americans and Alaska Natives. The agency expects to receive 22,425 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week and 46,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine by the end of the year. Those doses will cover the more than 44,000 people who work at hundreds of facilities that are receiving vaccine allocations through the Indian Health Service.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state House has released its plan for the upcoming legislative session, with opening ceremonies held at a nearby private university in order to abide by coronavirus restrictions, but with the rest of the work done remotely. Their plan comes more than a month after the Senate released its own plan to do the work of the 105-day session through a mix of virtual meetings and limited on-site votes. The Capitol building will remain closed to the public and lobbyists. Any person working on the Capitol campus during the session will be required to wear a mask in all legislative facilities, unless they are alone in their office, and will have to maintain social distancing of at least six feet.

SEATTLE (AP) — Advocates say the recent national focus on voting rights and racial justice is helping momentum build in Washington state for a measure to let people vote while they’re on parole. Nineteen states allow people to vote when they’re released from prison on community custody, including California, where voters approved it last month. Supporters say Washington is a leader in many democratic reforms, including universal vote-by-mail and automatic voter registration, but not this one. Former felons currently have their voting rights restored in Washington only after they complete their prison terms and community custody. Republican Sen. Mike Padden says that’s how it should be.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s police chief has implored protesters to clear streets around a barricaded Oregon home that was owned by a Black and Indigenous family before it was allegedly taken through predatory lending practices. Before dawn Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies swooped into the disputed home and arrested several people, mostly for trespassing. Activists, many of whom had participated in Black Lives Matter protests in Portland for months, arrived and confronted law enforcement officers, who retreated. The activists then used fencing, lumber and other material to barricade the house, located in an area of homes, coffee shops and restaurants in what was historically a Black neighborhood but has become gentrified.