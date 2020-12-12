Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — As much as he may try to avoid it, Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is a big part of the story this week. Adams spoke at length about Sunday’s matchup against the Jets, the first time he’ll be facing the team that drafted him with the No. 6 overall selection just three years ago. Adams talked about his departure from New York, reiterating that he didn’t feel valued by the Jets front office. But he says he doesn’t “hate” Jets coach Adam Gase and bears no ill will toward the franchise, insisting that the winless Jets are just the next team on Seattle’s schedule.

UNDATED (AP) — The Seattle Sounders will attempt to win their third Major League Soccer title in the past five seasons on Saturday night when they face the Columbus Crew in Ohio. The game will be the finale of an unpredictable season that began in late February and involves two of the league’s most consistent teams. Seattle and Columbus navigated a three-month league stoppage, a tournament in Florida, the restart of games in home markets and finally the playoffs. Seattle is trying to become the league’s first repeat champion since the LA Galaxy in 2011 and 2012.

UNDATED (AP) — From Cape Cod to Alaska, wood-bat college summer leagues are monitoring closely as Major League Baseball reshuffles its development pipeline and enters the amateur space. As part of its effort to shrink the affiliated minor leagues, MLB has converted the Appalachian League to a college summer league and added another circuit for draft-eligible players. While top-level college showcases like the Cape Cod League don’t expect to lose many players, others are concerned MLB’s realignment could compound challenges already created by the coronavirus pandemic and other changes in player development that have limited the player pool.