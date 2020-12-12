Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINES-NATIVE AMERICANS

Indian Health Service plans for COVID vaccine distribution

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The federal agency that provides health care to Native Americans says it’s expecting more than enough vaccines to protect all the people working in the hospitals and clinics that it funds. The Indian Health Service was treated much like a state for distribution purposes. It submitted a plan to vaccinate more than 2 million Native Americans and Alaska Natives. The agency expects to receive 22,425 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week and 46,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine by the end of the year. Those doses will cover the more than 44,000 people who work at hundreds of facilities that are receiving vaccine allocations through the Indian Health Service.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LEGISLATIVE SESSION

Washington House releases remote legislative session plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state House has released its plan for the upcoming legislative session, with opening ceremonies held at a nearby private university in order to abide by coronavirus restrictions, but with the rest of the work done remotely. Their plan comes more than a month after the Senate released its own plan to do the work of the 105-day session through a mix of virtual meetings and limited on-site votes. The Capitol building will remain closed to the public and lobbyists. Any person working on the Capitol campus during the session will be required to wear a mask in all legislative facilities, unless they are alone in their office, and will have to maintain social distancing of at least six feet.

VOTING RIGHTS-PAROLE

Momentum builds for letting people vote while on parole

SEATTLE (AP) — Advocates say the recent national focus on voting rights and racial justice is helping momentum build in Washington state for a measure to let people vote while they’re on parole. Nineteen states allow people to vote when they’re released from prison on community custody, including California, where voters approved it last month. Supporters say Washington is a leader in many democratic reforms, including universal vote-by-mail and automatic voter registration, but not this one. Former felons currently have their voting rights restored in Washington only after they complete their prison terms and community custody. Republican Sen. Mike Padden says that’s how it should be.

AP-US-PORTLAND-PROTESTS

Portland police ask for clear streets at barricaded house

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s police chief has implored protesters to clear streets around a barricaded Oregon home that was owned by a Black and Indigenous family before it was allegedly taken through predatory lending practices. Before dawn Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies swooped into the disputed home and arrested several people, mostly for trespassing. Activists, many of whom had participated in Black Lives Matter protests in Portland for months, arrived and confronted law enforcement officers, who retreated. The activists then used fencing, lumber and other material to barricade the house, located in an area of homes, coffee shops and restaurants in what was historically a Black neighborhood but has become gentrified.

AP-US-WESTERN-WILDFIRES

Groups blast Trump logging plan aimed at reducing wildfires

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Conservation groups are blasting a Trump administration decision officials say will reduce wildfires by streamlining environmental reviews of timber salvage projects. WildEarth Guardians, Western Watersheds Project and seven other groups say the rules approved Thursday fast-track projects to benefit logging, grazing and mining while eliminating public comments. The new rules also speed the cutting down of pinyon-juniper woodlands in the U.S. West. The Trump administration says the streamlined reviews on land administered by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management will reduce wildfire threats while increasing job opportunities. The administration also says the new rules will help protect sagebrush habitat needed by imperiled sage grouse and other wildlife.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INMATE DIES

Inmate at Washington prison dies of coronavirus

TUMWATER, Wash. (AP) — A prisoner at the Stafford Creek Corrections Center near Aberdeen, Washington, has died of COVID-19. The prisoner died Thursday at an area health care facility, and it is the first COVID-19-related death for an inmate at Stafford Creek. Department of Corrections officials said due to the rising number of cases, the facility has restricted movement to limit any risk to exposure of the virus. The facility continues to practice COVID-19 screening, testing and infection control to prevent the spread of the virus. It is the fourth death of an inmate related to COVID-19 in the state. A state corrections officer has also died of COVID-19.

AMAZON-RENEWABLE ENERGY

Amazon to buy renewable energy from 26 wind, solar projects

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle-based Amazon.com, Inc. has signed agreements to purchase energy from 26 wind and solar projects around the world, claiming it is now the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy. The Seattle Times reported that the deal moves the e-commerce giant five years closer to its goal of powering all of its operations with renewable energy. CEO Jeff Bezos said they are on a path to running 100% of their business on renewable energy by 2025. The newly purchased projects are located in Australia, France, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Sweden, the U.K. and the U.S. and have the capacity to produce 3.4 gigawatts of electricity. The cost of the projects is unclear.

PIPELINE BREAK-IN-REDUCED CHARGE

Man pleads guilty to reduced charge in pipeline break-in

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — An Oregon man awaiting a new trial after a court of appeals overturned a burglary conviction for breaking into a Kinder Morgan oil pipeline facility in Western Washington has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge. The Skagit Valley Herald reports Kenneth Ward of Corbett, Oregon, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Skagit County Superior Court to second-degree criminal trespassing. Ward was found guilty of burglary in 2017 after a 2016 incident in which he allegedly broke into the facility west of Burlington and tried to shut off the pipeline. After that conviction, Ward was sentenced to two days in jail and 30 days of community service. He completed both, and received no additional sentence for his trespassing plea.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

State reduces virus death toll, cases linked to wedding up

SEATTLE (AP) — The state Department of Health has reported 2,550 new COVID-19 cases and reduced the number of deaths by 166. The state says it removes deaths from the statewide total when the primary cause of death is determined not to have been COVID-19. The Seattle Times reports the update brings the state’s totals to 192,413 cases and 2,850 deaths, meaning that 1.5% of people diagnosed in Washington have died, according to the state. In Moses Lake, KXLY-TV reports contact tracing has connected additional cases and possible deaths to a 300-person wedding in November. The Grant County Health District said Thursday evening it has linked 47 primary cases to the wedding.

SPOKANE-BOMB THREAT

Man arrested for bomb threat in Spokane charged with arson

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Police have identified the man who threatened to blow up the office of the Spokane County Democrats as 45-year-old Peter Yeager of Grand Coulee, Washington. Authoriteis say he was mad at the whole government system. Police said Yeager did not actually have a bomb inside a backpack he carried into the office on Wednesday. But he was charged with first degree arson Thursday for starting a fire in the building. Yeager told police he does not support any political party and was not targeting Democrats.