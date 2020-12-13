Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has authorized another 150 Idaho National Guard soldiers to help medical facilities battle the coronavirus. The Republican governor on Friday added the soldiers to the 100 he activated last month to help the state deal with surging infections and deaths. The 250 soldiers help with mobile testing support, facility decontamination and COVID-19 screenings. They are also helping at food banks. State officials say nearly 120,000 Idaho residents have been infected, and there have been 1,151 deaths. The positivity rate for those getting tested is 20%, well above the 5% or less state officials want.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s top public health leaders have cleared the way for the state to enact crisis care standards if the number of COVID-19 patients increases so much that the state’s already strained hospitals get completely overwhelmed. Idaho Board of Health and Welfare members approved a temporary rule on Friday giving Department of Health and Welfare Director David Jeppesen authority to impose the standards whenever needed. The move would direct hospitals to use limited resources to provide potentially life-saving treatment to patients most likely to survive. Other patients would get as much care as possible under the circumstances.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Conservation groups are blasting a Trump administration decision officials say will reduce wildfires by streamlining environmental reviews of timber salvage projects. WildEarth Guardians, Western Watersheds Project and seven other groups say the rules approved Thursday fast-track projects to benefit logging, grazing and mining while eliminating public comments. The new rules also speed the cutting down of pinyon-juniper woodlands in the U.S. West. The Trump administration says the streamlined reviews on land administered by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management will reduce wildfire threats while increasing job opportunities. The administration also says the new rules will help protect sagebrush habitat needed by imperiled sage grouse and other wildlife.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s attorney general says he is declining to join a lawsuit filed by Texas seeking to overturn the outcome of the presidential election by invalidating the results in four battleground states Donald Trump lost. Lawrence Wasden in a statement Thursday says the decision is necessary to protect Idaho’s sovereignty. However, Republican Gov. Brad Little says he does support the Texas effort. Wasden says he has concerns about supporting a legal argument that could result in other states suing Idaho for decisions made by the governor or Legislature. Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate Electoral College votes in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.