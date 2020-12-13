Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A central Oregon man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after spitting on a police officer and saying he was infected with COVID-19. The Bulletin reports that 36-year-old Daniel Ray Stubblefield received the sentence Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to aggravated harassment and menacing. Three other cases against him were dismissed as part of a plea deal. Police on March 23 responded to a report that Stubblefield was intoxicated and assaulting another person. Stubblefield was taken into custody because he had two arrest warrants. Police say Stubblefield told an officer he had COVID-19, and four times spit on the officer’s face.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s police chief has implored protesters to clear streets around a barricaded Oregon home that was owned by a Black and Indigenous family before it was allegedly taken through predatory lending practices. Before dawn Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies swooped into the disputed home and arrested several people, mostly for trespassing. Activists, many of whom had participated in Black Lives Matter protests in Portland for months, arrived and confronted law enforcement officers, who retreated. The activists then used fencing, lumber and other material to barricade the house, located in an area of homes, coffee shops and restaurants in what was historically a Black neighborhood but has become gentrified.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — When the Electoral College meets Monday, its detractors hope it marks the beginning of the end of a system that twice this century has vaulted the loser of the popular vote to the presidency. This year’s presidential race provides the latest motivation for change to supporters of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. It would compel member states to award their electoral votes to the winner of the nationwide popular vote. So far, 15 states and the District of Columbia have signed on. Virginia may be next. Advocates hope, perhaps unrealistically, that it will be in place by the next presidential election in 2024.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says she expects 100,000 Oregonians to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of 2020. Brown said Friday that healthcare workers, who make up about 360,000 people in Oregon, will be the first to be vaccinated. KOIN-TV reports an expected 147,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will arrive by the end of the year, but there are no other commitments from the federal government. Brown says hospitals will be the primary sites of immunizations. Some hospital groups confirmed they expect to see doses arrive as early as this weekend. It may not be until the middle of next week before they start to be administered.