Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Police in Olympia say one person is in custody following a shooting at a violent protest between two heavily armed groups near the Capital building in Washington state. The Thurston County sheriff’s office says they arrested one person following the shooting Saturday afternoon but didn’t immediately release details. The Olympia Police Department says the person who was shot was transported to a hospital by other civilians. That person’s injuries are unknown. Police say the two groups had opposing political views, and each side was heavily armed with rifles, handguns and clubs, and engaged in violent clashes. Police arrested a different person earlier in the day for a firearms violation.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state has started distributing free N95 masks in bulk to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Seattle Times reports in a story on Saturday that the first shipments went out after the Department of Health approved a plan to distribute masks to counties and tribes. The state has shipped about 6 million N95 masks over the last month. That’s as many masks sent out as in the first eight months of the pandemic. Johns Hopkins University reports that Washington has more than 195,000 infections and 2,879 deaths due to the virus.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The federal agency that provides health care to Native Americans says it’s expecting more than enough vaccines to protect all the people working in the hospitals and clinics that it funds. The Indian Health Service was treated much like a state for distribution purposes. It submitted a plan to vaccinate more than 2 million Native Americans and Alaska Natives. The agency expects to receive 22,425 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week and 46,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine by the end of the year. Those doses will cover the more than 44,000 people who work at hundreds of facilities that are receiving vaccine allocations through the Indian Health Service.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state House has released its plan for the upcoming legislative session, with opening ceremonies held at a nearby private university in order to abide by coronavirus restrictions, but with the rest of the work done remotely. Their plan comes more than a month after the Senate released its own plan to do the work of the 105-day session through a mix of virtual meetings and limited on-site votes. The Capitol building will remain closed to the public and lobbyists. Any person working on the Capitol campus during the session will be required to wear a mask in all legislative facilities, unless they are alone in their office, and will have to maintain social distancing of at least six feet.