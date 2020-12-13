Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayán scored midway through the first half and provided the clinching goal in the 82nd minute, and the Columbus Crew claimed their second MLS Cup title beating the defending champions Seattle Sounders 3-0. Derrick Etienne Jr. also scored in the first half as Columbus built a 2-0 halftime lead, withstood Seattle’s second-half pressure and finally celebrated after Zelarayán’s clincher. Zelarayán was the MLS newcomer of the year and the best player on the field. Seattle was denied in its chance to be the first repeat champion in MLS since the LA Galaxy in 2011-12.

SEATTLE (AP) — Chris Duarte and Eugene Omoruyi scored 14 points apiece, Eric Williams Jr. added 14, and Oregon held on to beat rival Washington 74-71. N’Faly Dante had his first career double-double for the Ducks, who have won four in a row against Washington. Quade Green scored 15 of his career-best 26 points in the second half as Washington (1-4, 0-2) erased most of a 15-point deficit. RaeQuan Battle added 19 points, hitting 4 of 6 from 3-point range. LJ Figueroa converted a three-point play to give Oregon a 15-point lead, its biggest of the game, with 16 minutes left on the Ducks held on.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Davis Mills passed for 292 yards and a touchdown, and ran for two scores to lead Stanford to a 27-24 victory over Oregon State. Austin Jones added 126 yards rushing for the Cardinal (3-2). Jet Toner’s 39-yard field goal with 1:48 remaining broke a 24-24 tie and the Cardinal defense forced a turnover to seal the victory. The Beavers received a boost from wide receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison, who was eligible to play for the first time Saturday and responded with five catches for 91 yards. Harrison’s 61-yard catch early in the second quarter set up Nolan’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Zeriah Beason and a 14-6 lead.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — California’s football game at Washington State was canceled less than two hours before kickoff because of a case of COVID-19 on the Cal team. It’s the third Washington State game that has been postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Pac-12 said Cal was not able to field enough scholarship players to meet the minimum threshold in order to play the game. The Golden Bears had one player test positive and then additional players were sidelined because of contact tracing. The case was confirmed via a PCR test on Saturday. The game was declared a no contest.