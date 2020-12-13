Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPITTING SENTENCE

Bend man gets 2 years for spitting on police officer

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A central Oregon man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after spitting on a police officer and saying he was infected with COVID-19. The Bulletin reports that 36-year-old Daniel Ray Stubblefield received the sentence Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to aggravated harassment and menacing. Three other cases against him were dismissed as part of a plea deal. Police on March 23 responded to a report that Stubblefield was intoxicated and assaulting another person. Stubblefield was taken into custody because he had two arrest warrants. Police say Stubblefield told an officer he had COVID-19, and four times spit on the officer’s face.

AP-US-PORTLAND-PROTESTS

Portland police ask for clear streets at barricaded house

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s police chief has implored protesters to clear streets around a barricaded Oregon home that was owned by a Black and Indigenous family before it was allegedly taken through predatory lending practices. Before dawn Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies swooped into the disputed home and arrested several people, mostly for trespassing. Activists, many of whom had participated in Black Lives Matter protests in Portland for months, arrived and confronted law enforcement officers, who retreated. The activists then used fencing, lumber and other material to barricade the house, located in an area of homes, coffee shops and restaurants in what was historically a Black neighborhood but has become gentrified.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE-POPULAR VOTE

Critics of Electoral College push for popular vote compact

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — When the Electoral College meets Monday, its detractors hope it marks the beginning of the end of a system that twice this century has vaulted the loser of the popular vote to the presidency. This year’s presidential race provides the latest motivation for change to supporters of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. It would compel member states to award their electoral votes to the winner of the nationwide popular vote. So far, 15 states and the District of Columbia have signed on. Virginia may be next. Advocates hope, perhaps unrealistically, that it will be in place by the next presidential election in 2024.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Gov. expects 100K Oregonians to be vaccinated by year end

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says she expects 100,000 Oregonians to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of 2020. Brown said Friday that healthcare workers, who make up about 360,000 people in Oregon, will be the first to be vaccinated. KOIN-TV reports an expected 147,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will arrive by the end of the year, but there are no other commitments from the federal government. Brown says hospitals will be the primary sites of immunizations. Some hospital groups confirmed they expect to see doses arrive as early as this weekend. It may not be until the middle of next week before they start to be administered.

AP-US-WESTERN-WILDFIRES

Groups blast Trump logging plan aimed at reducing wildfires

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Conservation groups are blasting a Trump administration decision officials say will reduce wildfires by streamlining environmental reviews of timber salvage projects. WildEarth Guardians, Western Watersheds Project and seven other groups say the rules approved Thursday fast-track projects to benefit logging, grazing and mining while eliminating public comments. The new rules also speed the cutting down of pinyon-juniper woodlands in the U.S. West. The Trump administration says the streamlined reviews on land administered by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management will reduce wildfire threats while increasing job opportunities. The administration also says the new rules will help protect sagebrush habitat needed by imperiled sage grouse and other wildlife.

US MARSHALS SHOOT MAN

Man shot by U.S. Marshals released from hospital, jailed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who was shot by U.S. Marshals during an arrest this week has been released from a hospital and booked in the Multnomah County Jail. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jonathan Crowley was wanted by the Oregon Department of Corrections on charges of “crimes against a person.” Police say Crowley had also fled from correctional supervision with the Multnomah County Parole and Probation office, and a warrant for his arrest was issued in September. The U.S. Marshals Service said on Tuesday a deputy marshal fired a shot through the windshield of a car Crowley was driving in Portland. The agency said Crowley had “used his vehicle to threaten law enforcement officers” before he was shot.

PIPELINE BREAK-IN-REDUCED CHARGE

Man pleads guilty to reduced charge in pipeline break-in

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — An Oregon man awaiting a new trial after a court of appeals overturned a burglary conviction for breaking into a Kinder Morgan oil pipeline facility in Western Washington has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge. The Skagit Valley Herald reports Kenneth Ward of Corbett, Oregon, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Skagit County Superior Court to second-degree criminal trespassing. Ward was found guilty of burglary in 2017 after a 2016 incident in which he allegedly broke into the facility west of Burlington and tried to shut off the pipeline. After that conviction, Ward was sentenced to two days in jail and 30 days of community service. He completed both, and received no additional sentence for his trespassing plea.

STATE PARK BEACH DRIVING

State park proposal would end beach driving at Cape Kiwanda

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cars on the beach at Cape Kiwanda could become a thing of the past. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the state Parks and Recreation Department announced a new rule proposal Thursday that would limit motorized vehicle access on beaches around the sandstone headland on the north Oregon coast. It would include the popular day-use site in Pacific City. If approved, motor vehicles would no longer be able to drive onto the sand at the Cape Kiwanda beach access point in Pacific City except drivers who are launching boats at the foot of the cape. The public will have until Feb. 12, 2021, to comment on the proposed rule changes.