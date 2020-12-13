Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA PROTESTS

One person shot in violent protests in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Police in Olympia say one person is in custody following a shooting at a violent protest between two heavily armed groups near the Capital building in Washington state. The Thurston County sheriff’s office says they arrested one person following the shooting Saturday afternoon but didn’t immediately release details. The Olympia Police Department says the person who was shot was transported to a hospital by other civilians. That person’s injuries are unknown. Police say the two groups had opposing political views, and each side was heavily armed with rifles, handguns and clubs, and engaged in violent clashes. Police arrested a different person earlier in the day for a firearms violation.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington shipping N95 masks in bulk from its stockpile

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state has started distributing free N95 masks in bulk to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Seattle Times reports in a story on Saturday that the first shipments went out after the Department of Health approved a plan to distribute masks to counties and tribes. The state has shipped about 6 million N95 masks over the last month. That’s as many masks sent out as in the first eight months of the pandemic. Johns Hopkins University reports that Washington has more than 195,000 infections and 2,879 deaths due to the virus.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINES-NATIVE AMERICANS

Indian Health Service plans for COVID vaccine distribution

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The federal agency that provides health care to Native Americans says it’s expecting more than enough vaccines to protect all the people working in the hospitals and clinics that it funds. The Indian Health Service was treated much like a state for distribution purposes. It submitted a plan to vaccinate more than 2 million Native Americans and Alaska Natives. The agency expects to receive 22,425 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week and 46,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine by the end of the year. Those doses will cover the more than 44,000 people who work at hundreds of facilities that are receiving vaccine allocations through the Indian Health Service.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LEGISLATIVE SESSION

Washington House releases remote legislative session plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state House has released its plan for the upcoming legislative session, with opening ceremonies held at a nearby private university in order to abide by coronavirus restrictions, but with the rest of the work done remotely. Their plan comes more than a month after the Senate released its own plan to do the work of the 105-day session through a mix of virtual meetings and limited on-site votes. The Capitol building will remain closed to the public and lobbyists. Any person working on the Capitol campus during the session will be required to wear a mask in all legislative facilities, unless they are alone in their office, and will have to maintain social distancing of at least six feet.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE-POPULAR VOTE

Critics of Electoral College push for popular vote compact

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — When the Electoral College meets Monday, its detractors hope it marks the beginning of the end of a system that twice this century has vaulted the loser of the popular vote to the presidency. This year’s presidential race provides the latest motivation for change to supporters of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. It would compel member states to award their electoral votes to the winner of the nationwide popular vote. So far, 15 states and the District of Columbia have signed on. Virginia may be next. Advocates hope, perhaps unrealistically, that it will be in place by the next presidential election in 2024.

VOTING RIGHTS-PAROLE

Momentum builds for letting people vote while on parole

SEATTLE (AP) — Advocates say the recent national focus on voting rights and racial justice is helping momentum build in Washington state for a measure to let people vote while they’re on parole. Nineteen states allow people to vote when they’re released from prison on community custody, including California, where voters approved it last month. Supporters say Washington is a leader in many democratic reforms, including universal vote-by-mail and automatic voter registration, but not this one. Former felons currently have their voting rights restored in Washington only after they complete their prison terms and community custody. Republican Sen. Mike Padden says that’s how it should be.

AP-US-PORTLAND-PROTESTS

Portland police ask for clear streets at barricaded house

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s police chief has implored protesters to clear streets around a barricaded Oregon home that was owned by a Black and Indigenous family before it was allegedly taken through predatory lending practices. Before dawn Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies swooped into the disputed home and arrested several people, mostly for trespassing. Activists, many of whom had participated in Black Lives Matter protests in Portland for months, arrived and confronted law enforcement officers, who retreated. The activists then used fencing, lumber and other material to barricade the house, located in an area of homes, coffee shops and restaurants in what was historically a Black neighborhood but has become gentrified.

AP-US-WESTERN-WILDFIRES

Groups blast Trump logging plan aimed at reducing wildfires

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Conservation groups are blasting a Trump administration decision officials say will reduce wildfires by streamlining environmental reviews of timber salvage projects. WildEarth Guardians, Western Watersheds Project and seven other groups say the rules approved Thursday fast-track projects to benefit logging, grazing and mining while eliminating public comments. The new rules also speed the cutting down of pinyon-juniper woodlands in the U.S. West. The Trump administration says the streamlined reviews on land administered by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management will reduce wildfire threats while increasing job opportunities. The administration also says the new rules will help protect sagebrush habitat needed by imperiled sage grouse and other wildlife.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INMATE DIES

Inmate at Washington prison dies of coronavirus

TUMWATER, Wash. (AP) — A prisoner at the Stafford Creek Corrections Center near Aberdeen, Washington, has died of COVID-19. The prisoner died Thursday at an area health care facility, and it is the first COVID-19-related death for an inmate at Stafford Creek. Department of Corrections officials said due to the rising number of cases, the facility has restricted movement to limit any risk to exposure of the virus. The facility continues to practice COVID-19 screening, testing and infection control to prevent the spread of the virus. It is the fourth death of an inmate related to COVID-19 in the state. A state corrections officer has also died of COVID-19.

AMAZON-RENEWABLE ENERGY

Amazon to buy renewable energy from 26 wind, solar projects

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle-based Amazon.com, Inc. has signed agreements to purchase energy from 26 wind and solar projects around the world, claiming it is now the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy. The Seattle Times reported that the deal moves the e-commerce giant five years closer to its goal of powering all of its operations with renewable energy. CEO Jeff Bezos said they are on a path to running 100% of their business on renewable energy by 2025. The newly purchased projects are located in Australia, France, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Sweden, the U.K. and the U.S. and have the capacity to produce 3.4 gigawatts of electricity. The cost of the projects is unclear.