BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 2:42 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK

Health care workers around the country rolled up their sleeves for the first COVID-19 shots Monday as hope that an all-out vaccination effort can defeat the coronavirus smacked up against the heartbreaking reality of 300,000 U.S. deaths. By Lauran Neergaard. SENT: 930 words.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE-WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington’s 12 electors on Monday unanimously cast their votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who won 58% of the state’s vote last month. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 520 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

The COVID-19 vaccine has begun arriving in Washington state and authorities are getting shots ready for people in high-risk categories who will be eligible to receive it in the first distribution phase. SENT: 300 words. With AP photos.

WOLVERINE LAWSUIT

SPOKANE, Wash. — Conservation groups filed a lawsuit Monday challenging the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision to withhold Endangered Species Act protection from wolverines in the lower 48 states, where no more than 300 of the animals are thought to remain. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 390 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK 300K DEATHS

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has topped 300,000 just as the vaccine that could help conquer the outbreak is being rolled out. The vaccine has come too late for the many health care workers who have died or fallen ill in recent weeks. By Adam Geller and Heather Hollingsworth. SENT: 1110 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WEST VIRGINIA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he would get a coronavirus shot on Monday, even though the state’s rollout is supposed to prioritize giving the highly sought-after vaccines to health care workers and people in long-term care centers. The governors of Ohio, Montana, Nebraska and Washington have said they will wait for their turn. By Cuneyt Dil. SENT: 570 words. With AP photos.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Barricades blocking a part of a neighborhood in Portland, Oregon, have been dismantled after a Black and Indigenous family struck a tentative deal with city officials to buy back the house they lost to foreclosure. SENT: 270 words.

SPORTS

FBC VIRUS OUTBREAK COLLEGE SPORTS

Washington has pulled out of the Pac-12 football championship game due to COVID-19 issues in the Huskies program, and Oregon will now play No. 13 USC for the conference title on Friday instead. By Tim Booth. SENT: 680 words. With AP photos.

FBC–T25-UNCERTAIN USC

LOS ANGELES — No. 13 Southern California’s reward for completing a perfect regular season is the opportunity to host the Pac-12 championship game. Only the Pac-12 wasn’t totally sure who the Trojans would play in that game Friday night, so they had to begin to prepare for two opponents. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 720 words.

FBN WASHINGTON ANALYSIS

WASHINGTON — The good news for Washington is that its young, Chase Young-led defense is terrific, propelling a four-game winning streak that put head coach Ron Rivera’s team alone in first place in the NFC East at 6-7 after a 1-5 start. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 730 words.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JAILS: Spokane corrections center reports 79 COVID-19 inmate cases.

OSU POLICE CHIEF: Oregon university hires campus police chief from Seattle PD

SEX CRIMES ARREST: Idaho man arrested in Spokane Valley on sex crimes charges.