Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife managers in the Yellowstone region and elsewhere are looking to Canada for examples of how to keep grizzly bears out of trouble in cities and towns. They discussed ideas at a recent meeting of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee. In British Columbia, communities work to identify bear-related problems, then put bear-friendly solutions into local policy solutions. The Billings Gazette reports communities might choose to focus on using bear-resistant containers, for example. The idea is that by working together, people can reduce the number of bears that need to be killed because they’ve become used to eating human sources of food.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has authorized another 150 Idaho National Guard soldiers to help medical facilities battle the coronavirus. The Republican governor on Friday added the soldiers to the 100 he activated last month to help the state deal with surging infections and deaths. The 250 soldiers help with mobile testing support, facility decontamination and COVID-19 screenings. They are also helping at food banks. State officials say nearly 120,000 Idaho residents have been infected, and there have been 1,151 deaths. The positivity rate for those getting tested is 20%, well above the 5% or less state officials want.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s top public health leaders have cleared the way for the state to enact crisis care standards if the number of COVID-19 patients increases so much that the state’s already strained hospitals get completely overwhelmed. Idaho Board of Health and Welfare members approved a temporary rule on Friday giving Department of Health and Welfare Director David Jeppesen authority to impose the standards whenever needed. The move would direct hospitals to use limited resources to provide potentially life-saving treatment to patients most likely to survive. Other patients would get as much care as possible under the circumstances.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Conservation groups are blasting a Trump administration decision officials say will reduce wildfires by streamlining environmental reviews of timber salvage projects. WildEarth Guardians, Western Watersheds Project and seven other groups say the rules approved Thursday fast-track projects to benefit logging, grazing and mining while eliminating public comments. The new rules also speed the cutting down of pinyon-juniper woodlands in the U.S. West. The Trump administration says the streamlined reviews on land administered by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management will reduce wildfire threats while increasing job opportunities. The administration also says the new rules will help protect sagebrush habitat needed by imperiled sage grouse and other wildlife.