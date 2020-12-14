Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says the first COVID-19 vaccinations in Washington state could be administered Tuesday. On Sunday, the first shipments of a virus vaccine for widespread use in the United States were sent from Michigan to distribution centers. About 3 million doses were expected to be sent out. Inslee said at a Sunday news conference that the first shipments of the vaccine should arrive by Monday. The initial 62,000 doses in Washington state will go to health workers and people in long-term care facilities. The governor said it will be months before it is available to much of the broader population.

SEATTLE (AP) — The American spirit of generosity this holiday season may be no match for nonprofits dealing with the coronavirus. Despite record amounts of charitable donations this year, nonprofits across the country are being suffocated by the effects of the pandemic as organizations face soaring costs and demands for help, yet are largely without their own support systems, including volunteers and in-person fundraising events. December is generally the most important month for nonprofit revenues, as Christmas and end-of-year tax deductions typically drive a flood of charitable giving. All that might not be enough.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Police in Olympia say one person is in custody following a shooting at a violent protest between two heavily armed groups near the Capital building in Washington state. The Thurston County sheriff’s office says they arrested one person following the shooting Saturday afternoon but didn’t immediately release details. The Olympia Police Department says the person who was shot was transported to a hospital by other civilians. That person’s injuries are unknown. Police say the two groups had opposing political views, and each side was heavily armed with rifles, handguns and clubs, and engaged in violent clashes. Police arrested a different person earlier in the day for a firearms violation.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — During protests after George Floyd’s death, the streets of countless major cities became temporary galleries of artwork conveying collective pain and anger. But as these ephemeral artworks began to come down or be wiped from walls, patchworks of artists and activists rushed to preserve them. In Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Seattle, New York City and Oakland, California, community-led initiatives are joining with galleries and museums to exhibit the artwork. Others are selling images of murals on T-shirts, while a few are creating digital archives to preserve images of the art even as the original pieces are scrapped.