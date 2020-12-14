Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Russell Wilson threw four more touchdowns passes to give him a new career-high with 36 for the season before finally resting in the fourth quarter, leading the Seattle Seahawks to a 40-3 rout of the New York Jets. Seattle rebounded exactly as it hoped after last week’s surprisingly poor offensive performance in its loss to the New York Giants and stayed even with the Los Angeles Rams on top of the NFC West. Wilson threw touchdowns to Freddie Swain and DK Metcalf in the first half and added TD tosses to Will Dissly and David Moore in the third quarter.

SAN FRANCSICO (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference has set the schedule for its final weekend of football games. The conference announced Sunday its teams will play six games, including Washington at No. 16 Southern California in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday. Oregon will face No. 21 Colorado at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. The winner of that game could slide into a rescheduled title game if the Trojans or Huskies are unable to play due to COVID-19 issues. Saturday’s games also include Washington State at Utah, Stanford at UCLA, and Arizona State at Oregon State. Arizona will face California at a site and time to be determined.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Noah Williams scored 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Isaac Bonton scored 16 and Washington State held Portland State at bay with a 69-60 win. T.J. Bamba scored 15 points for Washington State and Andrej Jakimovski 12. WSU is off to its best start since 2017-18 when it started that season with six straight wins. The Cougars are receiving votes in the AP Top-25 for the first time since that season. Paris Dawson led Portland State with 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Te-Hina Paopao scored 22 points, Taylor Mikesell had 21 and No. 8 Oregon beat No. 15 Oregon State 79-59 on Sunday for its 24th consecutive victory. Mikesell and Paopao combined to make eight of the Ducks’ nine 3-pointers in the first half and scored 15 points apiece to help Oregon take a 45-24 lead. The Beavers never got closer than 18 points in the second half. Oregon has won five of the past six matchups against Oregon State. It was the largest margin for Oregon in the series since an 82-58 victory during the 2004-05 season. Taylor Jones led the Beavers with 14 points. Scoring leader Aleah Goodman was held to seven points.