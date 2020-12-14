AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Monday, Dec. 14.

Monday, Dec. 14 12:00 PM Idaho Gov. Little and Secretary of State Denney preside over Electoral College votes – Idaho Governor Brad Little and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney jointly preside over the casting of the state’s Electoral College votes

Media should contact the Secretary of State’s Office for participation details. Public livestream of the event will be provided via IPTV’s Idaho In Session, available at https://www.idahoptv.org/shows/idahoinsession/

Monday, Dec. 14 Electoral College meets to certify presidential election results – Electoral College electors meet in their states to vote for president and vice president on separate ballots and confirm the results of the 3 Nov presidential election between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, which Biden and running mate Kamala Harris won by over seven million votes, with a projected Electoral College margin of 306 – 232, making Trump the first one term U.S. president since George H.W. Bush * The electors record their votes on six ‘Certificates of Vote’, which are paired with the six remaining Certificates of Assessment. The electors sign, seal, and certify six sets of electoral votes, which consist of one Certificate of Ascertainment and one Certificate of Vote. These are distributed with one set to the president of the Senate, two packages to the secretary of state in the state where the electors met, two packages to the archivist, and one set to the presiding judge in the district where the electors met * Biden and Harris are sworn in 20 Jan

