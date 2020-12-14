Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Inslee: Virus vaccination could begin Tuesday in Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says the first COVID-19 vaccinations in Washington state could be administered Tuesday. On Sunday, the first shipments of a virus vaccine for widespread use in the United States were sent from Michigan to distribution centers. About 3 million doses were expected to be sent out. Inslee said at a Sunday news conference that the first shipments of the vaccine should arrive by Monday. The initial 62,000 doses in Washington state will go to health workers and people in long-term care facilities. The governor said it will be months before it is available to much of the broader population.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NONPROFITS

Donations soar but nonprofits still struggle with pandemic

SEATTLE (AP) — The American spirit of generosity this holiday season may be no match for nonprofits dealing with the coronavirus. Despite record amounts of charitable donations this year, nonprofits across the country are being suffocated by the effects of the pandemic as organizations face soaring costs and demands for help, yet are largely without their own support systems, including volunteers and in-person fundraising events. December is generally the most important month for nonprofit revenues, as Christmas and end-of-year tax deductions typically drive a flood of charitable giving. All that might not be enough.

OLYMPIA PROTESTS

One person shot in violent protests in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Police in Olympia say one person is in custody following a shooting at a violent protest between two heavily armed groups near the Capital building in Washington state. The Thurston County sheriff’s office says they arrested one person following the shooting Saturday afternoon but didn’t immediately release details. The Olympia Police Department says the person who was shot was transported to a hospital by other civilians. That person’s injuries are unknown. Police say the two groups had opposing political views, and each side was heavily armed with rifles, handguns and clubs, and engaged in violent clashes. Police arrested a different person earlier in the day for a firearms violation.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SAVING BLM MURALS

Artists, activists rush to save Black Lives Matter murals

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — During protests after George Floyd’s death, the streets of countless major cities became temporary galleries of artwork conveying collective pain and anger. But as these ephemeral artworks began to come down or be wiped from walls, patchworks of artists and activists rushed to preserve them. In Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Seattle, New York City and Oakland, California, community-led initiatives are joining with galleries and museums to exhibit the artwork. Others are selling images of murals on T-shirts, while a few are creating digital archives to preserve images of the art even as the original pieces are scrapped.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINES-NATIVE AMERICANS

Indian Health Service plans for COVID vaccine distribution

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The federal agency that provides health care to Native Americans says it’s expecting more than enough vaccines to protect all the people working in the hospitals and clinics that it funds. The Indian Health Service was treated much like a state for distribution purposes. It submitted a plan to vaccinate more than 2 million Native Americans and Alaska Natives. The agency expects to receive 22,425 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week and 46,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine by the end of the year. Those doses will cover the more than 44,000 people who work at hundreds of facilities that are receiving vaccine allocations through the Indian Health Service.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LEGISLATIVE SESSION

Washington House releases remote legislative session plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state House has released its plan for the upcoming legislative session, with opening ceremonies held at a nearby private university in order to abide by coronavirus restrictions, but with the rest of the work done remotely. Their plan comes more than a month after the Senate released its own plan to do the work of the 105-day session through a mix of virtual meetings and limited on-site votes. The Capitol building will remain closed to the public and lobbyists. Any person working on the Capitol campus during the session will be required to wear a mask in all legislative facilities, unless they are alone in their office, and will have to maintain social distancing of at least six feet.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE-POPULAR VOTE

Critics of Electoral College push for popular vote compact

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — When the Electoral College meets Monday, its detractors hope it marks the beginning of the end of a system that twice this century has vaulted the loser of the popular vote to the presidency. This year’s presidential race provides the latest motivation for change to supporters of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. It would compel member states to award their electoral votes to the winner of the nationwide popular vote. So far, 15 states and the District of Columbia have signed on. Virginia may be next. Advocates hope, perhaps unrealistically, that it will be in place by the next presidential election in 2024.

VOTING RIGHTS-PAROLE

Momentum builds for letting people vote while on parole

SEATTLE (AP) — Advocates say the recent national focus on voting rights and racial justice is helping momentum build in Washington state for a measure to let people vote while they’re on parole. Nineteen states allow people to vote when they’re released from prison on community custody, including California, where voters approved it last month. Supporters say Washington is a leader in many democratic reforms, including universal vote-by-mail and automatic voter registration, but not this one. Former felons currently have their voting rights restored in Washington only after they complete their prison terms and community custody. Republican Sen. Mike Padden says that’s how it should be.

AP-US-PORTLAND-PROTESTS

Portland police ask for clear streets at barricaded house

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s police chief has implored protesters to clear streets around a barricaded Oregon home that was owned by a Black and Indigenous family before it was allegedly taken through predatory lending practices. Before dawn Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies swooped into the disputed home and arrested several people, mostly for trespassing. Activists, many of whom had participated in Black Lives Matter protests in Portland for months, arrived and confronted law enforcement officers, who retreated. The activists then used fencing, lumber and other material to barricade the house, located in an area of homes, coffee shops and restaurants in what was historically a Black neighborhood but has become gentrified.

AP-US-WESTERN-WILDFIRES

Groups blast Trump logging plan aimed at reducing wildfires

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Conservation groups are blasting a Trump administration decision officials say will reduce wildfires by streamlining environmental reviews of timber salvage projects. WildEarth Guardians, Western Watersheds Project and seven other groups say the rules approved Thursday fast-track projects to benefit logging, grazing and mining while eliminating public comments. The new rules also speed the cutting down of pinyon-juniper woodlands in the U.S. West. The Trump administration says the streamlined reviews on land administered by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management will reduce wildfire threats while increasing job opportunities. The administration also says the new rules will help protect sagebrush habitat needed by imperiled sage grouse and other wildlife.