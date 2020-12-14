Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:45 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK

Health care workers around the country rolled up their sleeves for the first COVID-19 shots Monday as hope that an all-out vaccination effort can defeat the coronavirus smacked up against the heartbreaking reality of 300,000 U.S. deaths. By Lauran Neergaard. SENT: 930 words.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE-OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Meeting on the Senate floor in the Oregon State Capitol, Oregon’s electors on Monday gave their seven votes to Joe Biden. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 290 words.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Barricades blocking a part of a neighborhood in Portland, Oregon, have been dismantled after a Black and Indigenous family struck a tentative deal with city officials to buy back the house they lost to foreclosure. SENT: 270 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK INCOME SCAMS

WASHINGTON — Federal and state authorities say they are cracking down on a wave of illegal schemes that have proliferated during the pandemic and prey upon the desperation of people who have lost jobs in the outbreak’s economic upheaval. By Marcy Gordon. SENT: 330 words. With AP photos.

LIGHT RAIL TRAIN KILLINGS

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man sentenced to life in prison for killing two men and injuring another during a racist rant on a crowded Portland light-rail train is appealing his conviction. SENT: 320 words.

SPORTS

FBC VIRUS OUTBREAK COLLEGE SPORTS

Washington has pulled out of the Pac-12 football championship game due to COVID-19 issues in the Huskies program, and Oregon will now play No. 13 USC for the conference title on Friday instead. By Tim Booth. SENT: 680 words. With AP photos.

FBC–T25-UNCERTAIN USC

LOS ANGELES — No. 13 Southern California’s reward for completing a perfect regular season is the opportunity to host the Pac-12 championship game. Only the Pac-12 wasn’t totally sure who the Trojans would play in that game Friday night, so they had to begin to prepare for two opponents. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 720 words.

IN BRIEF

OSU POLICE CHIEF: Oregon university hires chief for new campus police department from Seattle.

COUNTY MARIJUANA TAX REVENUE SUIT: Deschutes County files complaint over marijuana tax revenue.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON: First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Oregon.

