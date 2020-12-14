Portland squares off against College of Idaho

AP - Oregon-Northwest

College of Idaho vs. Portland (4-1)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots will be taking on the Coyotes of NAIA member College of Idaho. Portland is coming off an 87-86 overtime win over Oregon State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Ahmed Ali has averaged 21.4 points and 4.4 rebounds this year for Portland. Eddie Davis is also a key contributor, with 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.TERRIFIC TIME: Ricardo Time has connected on 27.8 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland went 6-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Pilots put up 66.3 points per contest across those 13 games.

