WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily Game

0-2-0

(zero, two, zero)

Hit 5

02-07-13-20-38

(two, seven, thirteen, twenty, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $640,000

Keno

08-13-14-21-31-32-36-39-42-50-55-58-62-64-66-67-69-73-75-79

(eight, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two, fifty, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-nine)

Lotto

16-31-41-42-48-49

(sixteen, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-two, forty-eight, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Match 4

07-15-22-24

(seven, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $291 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $287 million