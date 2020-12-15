BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:40 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — With a quick, painless shot in the arm, health care workers in Washington began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, marking a turning point 10 months after the state confronted the first U.S. outbreak of the virus. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 340 words. With AP photos.

OREGON SPECIAL SESSION

SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown is calling Oregon lawmakers back to the Capitol for a one-day special session, asking them to approve hundreds of millions of dollars to aid people and communities struggling with the pandemic and the effect of this summer’s devastating wildfires. SENT: 250 words.

SPORTS

BBA-RANGERS MARINERS TRADE: Mariners bolster bullpen, get Montero in trade with Rangers. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

SEATTLE PIER REOPENING: Seattle pier to reopen; advances city waterfront project.

STREET NAME CHANGE: Spokane removes reviled Indian fighter’s name from street.

MAYOR RECALL CITY PAYING: Seattle to cover mayor’s legal costs from fighting recall.

MEDICAL CENTER PURCHASE: Yakima’s Astria Regional Medical Center purchased for $20M