Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

REXBURG, Idaho. (AP) — The first COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho has been administered to a physician in the eastern part of the state. Gov. Brad Little said on social media Monday that Dr. Russ McUne in Rexburg was the first Idahoan to receive the vaccine. CBS-2 reports the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says it is expecting 13,650 doses of the new COVID-19 vaccines to arrive by later the week. The vaccine advisory committee discussed the state’s needs recently and determined that healthcare workers would receive the first doses.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The state of Idaho is attempting to recover overpaid unemployment benefits disbursed as part of an effort to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Idaho Statesman reports more than 11,000 weekly overpayments were reported by the Idaho Department of Labor during the third quarter of this year, affecting thousands of residents. The labor department says 97% of the excess payments resulted from mistakes by people claiming unemployment benefits. State law says recipients who were unaware they were being overpaid can keep the funds. The average weekly overpayment in the third quarter was $127.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — All four of Idaho’s Republican electors have cast their ballots for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the formal but brief ceremony at the Idaho Statehouse on Monday was limited to mainly Republican Gov. Brad Little, Republican Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and the four electors. Trump got 64% of Idaho’s vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election, easily claiming the state’s four electoral votes. But Democrat Joe Biden won enough other states to get the majority of electoral votes to push him past Trump, though Trump has refused to concede. The Electoral College formally elects the president and all states’ electors were meeting Monday.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — A 37-year-old Athol man was arrested by the U.S. Marshalls Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force and charged with multiple sex crimes against minors. The U.S. Marshals Service says Kenneth Bernard Kimberly III was arrested in Spokane Valley on two outstanding felony warrants issued by the State of Idaho. In August 2019, the Bonner County District Court in Sandpoint issued a warrant for Kimberly stemming from the charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 16. In June, Kootenai County District Court issued a warrant for Kimberly on the charge lewd conduct with a minor with a deadly weapon.