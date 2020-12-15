Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Meeting on the Senate floor in the Oregon State Capitol, Oregon’s electors have given their seven votes to Joe Biden. Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno, a Republican, said before the vote that it came amid an incredibly difficult year, citing the coronavirus pandemic, catastrophic wildfires and racial injustice. She said on top of all that, the 2020 general election was rife with misinformation, leading to mistrust in America’s democracy and division among its citizens. She did not name Trump, who has undermined public faith in America’s democracy by claiming, without any basis, that the election was rigged.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The first shipment of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Oregon. Health care workers and nursing home residents will be among the first to be vaccinated. The Oregon Health Authority said Monday the first shipment of vaccine was delivered in Portland. State officials have said they expect to get 35,100 initial doses from Pfizer this week as part of a broader shipment plan. That COVID-19 vaccine was approved by federal officials last week and on Sunday got the OK from a a review board set up by Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada. The Western States Scientific Safety Review committee examined data from federal officials.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Barricades blocking a part of a neighborhood in Portland, Oregon, have been dismantled after a Black and Indigenous family struck a tentative deal with city officials to buy back the house they lost to foreclosure. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports activists said police had agreed not to force the family to leave the home while negotiations were ongoing — as long as the street was cleared by Monday night. People began clearing the barricades Sunday, and they were largely removed by day’s end. Fencing, lumber and other impediments had gone up Dec. 8 after officers arrested about a dozen people in a clash over the eviction of the Kinney family from the North Portland home.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man sentenced to life in prison for killing two men and injuring another during a racist rant on a Portland light-rail train is appealing his conviction. KOIN-TV reports Jeremy Christian filed a notice of appeal on Dec. 2. The state has appointed Christian a lawyer. A jury unanimously convicted Christian on 12 counts in February. In June, Judge Cheryl Albrecht sentenced him to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the murders of Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best. Christian stabbed them to death and wounded Micah Fletcher in May 2017. Prosecutors said Namkai-Meche and Fletcher had intervened after hearing Christian’s racist rantings, which appeared to be directed at two Black teenagers.