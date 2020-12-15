Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Secretary of State’s Office has reported a threat as efforts continue to intimidate elections officials and politicians for administering the vote that led to President Donald Trump’s loss. The Seattle Times reports Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman’s office learned of the threat over the weekend made against Elections Director Lori Augino. It was posted on a website describing “enemies of the people,” which features photos and home addresses. Washington State Patrol spokesperson Chris Loftis says the agency is aware of the threats, is monitoring the situation, and assigning resources accordingly. House GOP Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox and Senate Republican Leader John Braun have issued a statement denouncing the threat.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has released a budget proposal aimed at addressing equity and systemic racism, the first of several to be released as part of his overall state budget plan this week. The plan includes $2.5 million for the state Equity Office that was created by the Legislature earlier this year, as well as $26 million toward the establishment of a proposed new office to conduct investigations of police use of excessive force. Inslee, who was elected to a third term last month, is releasing his state budget this week in several stages ahead of the legislative session that begins Jan. 11. The Democratic-controlled House and Senate will each present their own budget proposals during the 105-day legislative session.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington’s 12 electors on Monday unanimously cast their votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who won 58% of the state’s vote last month. The votes were part of the Electoral College votes being cast across the country. Nationally, there are 538 electors who vote on the president and vice president. A candidate must receive 270 of the 538 total electoral votes to become president. Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 election with 306 Electoral College votes, while President Donald Trump finished with 232.

SEATTLE (AP) — The COVID-19 vaccine has begun arriving in Washington state and authorities are getting shots ready for people in high-risk categories who will be eligible to receive it in the first distribution phase. About 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at UW Medical Center early Monday morning. The vaccine delivery to UW Medical center was among the first in the state, a day after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said the vaccine received approval by a Western states review board. Federal officials had previously OK’d the Pfizer shots. Inslee said vaccinations would begin Tuesday. The initial doses in Washington state will go to health workers and people in long-term care facilities, but it will be months before it is available the broader population.