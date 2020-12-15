Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks improved to 9-4 on the season as a result of Sunday’s 40-3 win over the lowly New York Jets. That ensures Seattle of a winning record for the ninth straight season. That’s every year that Russell Wilson has been under center directing the Seahawks offense. He’s the only QB in league history to have a winning record in each of his first nine seasons. He has been surrounded by an avalanche of talent along the way and Wilson has had many great performances. But the consistency and longevity of being successful is a major achievement.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington has pulled out of the Pac-12 football championship game due to COVID-19 issues in the Huskies program, and Oregon will now play No. 13 USC for the conference title on Friday instead. Washington announced Monday it is withdrawing from the championship game after determining the Huskies did not have at least 53 scholarship players available and did not meet the minimum number of scholarship athletes at specific positions. Washington had to cancel its game last weekend against Oregon that would have determined the Pac-12 North champion.

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga and Baylor top the latest AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. Iowa, Michigan State and Kansas round out the top five. West Virginia and Tennessee climbed into the top 10. No. 16 Missouri, No. 24 Clemson and No. 25 Michigan were new additions to the poll. No. 21 Duke took the biggest tumble by falling 11 spots. No. 13 Illinois also slid seven spots to fall out of the top 10. The Big Ten has a national-best seven teams in the poll. Virginia Tech, Richmond and Arizona State fell out of the Top 25.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 13 Southern California’s reward for completing a perfect regular season is the opportunity to host the Pac-12 championship game. Only the Pac-12 wasn’t totally sure who the Trojans would play in that game Friday night, so they had to begin to prepare for two opponents. They also have to do it on their second consecutive short week of hurried game-planning and abbreviated rest. The Trojans are taking this bizarre conclusion to a singular regular season in stride, knowing a major bowl game awaits if they can overcome one more challenge.