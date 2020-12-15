Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

First COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho administered to doctor

REXBURG, Idaho. (AP) — The first COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho has been administered to a physician in the eastern part of the state. Gov. Brad Little said on social media Monday that Dr. Russ McUne in Rexburg was the first Idahoan to receive the vaccine. CBS-2 reports the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says it is expecting 13,650 doses of the new COVID-19 vaccines to arrive by later the week. The vaccine advisory committee discussed the state’s needs recently and determined that healthcare workers would receive the first doses.

UNEMPLOYMENT PAYMENTS

Idaho attempting to recover overpaid unemployment benefits

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The state of Idaho is attempting to recover overpaid unemployment benefits disbursed as part of an effort to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Idaho Statesman reports more than 11,000 weekly overpayments were reported by the Idaho Department of Labor during the third quarter of this year, affecting thousands of residents. The labor department says 97% of the excess payments resulted from mistakes by people claiming unemployment benefits. State law says recipients who were unaware they were being overpaid can keep the funds. The average weekly overpayment in the third quarter was $127.

ELECTION 2020-IDAHO ELECTORS

Idaho’s 4 electors cast votes for Trump and Pence

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — All four of Idaho’s Republican electors have cast their ballots for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the formal but brief ceremony at the Idaho Statehouse on Monday was limited to mainly Republican Gov. Brad Little, Republican Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and the four electors. Trump got 64% of Idaho’s vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election, easily claiming the state’s four electoral votes. But Democrat Joe Biden won enough other states to get the majority of electoral votes to push him past Trump, though Trump has refused to concede. The Electoral College formally elects the president and all states’ electors were meeting Monday.

SEX CRIMES-ARREST

Idaho man arrested in Spokane Valley on sex crimes charges

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — A 37-year-old Athol man was arrested by the U.S. Marshalls Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force and charged with multiple sex crimes against minors. The U.S. Marshals Service says Kenneth Bernard Kimberly III was arrested in Spokane Valley on two outstanding felony warrants issued by the State of Idaho. In August 2019, the Bonner County District Court in Sandpoint issued a warrant for Kimberly stemming from the charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 16. In June, Kootenai County District Court issued a warrant for Kimberly on the charge lewd conduct with a minor with a deadly weapon.

WOLVERINE LAWSUIT

Conservationists sue feds over lack of wolverine protections

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Conservation groups have filed a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision to withhold Endangered Species Act protection from wolverines in the lower 48 states, where no more than 300 of the animals are thought to remain. The groups say wolverines face localized extinction as a result of climate change, habitat fragmentation and low genetic diversity. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Missoula, Montana, and contends that climate change is diminishing the mountain snowpack that wolverines rely on for their primary habitat. Wolverines in the lower 48 seek out areas with persistent spring snowpack to dig dens to birth and raise their young.

EXCHANGE-BEAR SMART COMMUNITIES

Grizzly committee looks to Canada ‘bear smart’ communities

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife managers in the Yellowstone region and elsewhere are looking to Canada for examples of how to keep grizzly bears out of trouble in cities and towns. They discussed ideas at a recent meeting of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee. In British Columbia, communities work to identify bear-related problems, then put bear-friendly solutions into local policy solutions. The Billings Gazette reports communities might choose to focus on using bear-resistant containers, for example. The idea is that by working together, people can reduce the number of bears that need to be killed because they’ve become used to eating human sources of food.