Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

ELECTORAL COLLEGE-OREGON

In quiet, fast vote, Oregon gave Biden its 7 electoral votes

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Meeting on the Senate floor in the Oregon State Capitol, Oregon’s electors have given their seven votes to Joe Biden. Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno, a Republican, said before the vote that it came amid an incredibly difficult year, citing the coronavirus pandemic, catastrophic wildfires and racial injustice. She said on top of all that, the 2020 general election was rife with misinformation, leading to mistrust in America’s democracy and division among its citizens. She did not name Trump, who has undermined public faith in America’s democracy by claiming, without any basis, that the election was rigged.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The first shipment of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Oregon. Health care workers and nursing home residents will be among the first to be vaccinated. The Oregon Health Authority said Monday the first shipment of vaccine was delivered in Portland. State officials have said they expect to get 35,100 initial doses from Pfizer this week as part of a broader shipment plan. That COVID-19 vaccine was approved by federal officials last week and on Sunday got the OK from a a review board set up by Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada. The Western States Scientific Safety Review committee examined data from federal officials.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Portland blockades come down after deal reached with family

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Barricades blocking a part of a neighborhood in Portland, Oregon, have been dismantled after a Black and Indigenous family struck a tentative deal with city officials to buy back the house they lost to foreclosure. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports activists said police had agreed not to force the family to leave the home while negotiations were ongoing — as long as the street was cleared by Monday night. People began clearing the barricades Sunday, and they were largely removed by day’s end. Fencing, lumber and other impediments had gone up Dec. 8 after officers arrested about a dozen people in a clash over the eviction of the Kinney family from the North Portland home.

LIGHT RAIL TRAIN KILLINGS

Man sentenced in fatal light rail stabbings plans to appeal

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man sentenced to life in prison for killing two men and injuring another during a racist rant on a Portland light-rail train is appealing his conviction. KOIN-TV reports Jeremy Christian filed a notice of appeal on Dec. 2. The state has appointed Christian a lawyer. A jury unanimously convicted Christian on 12 counts in February. In June, Judge Cheryl Albrecht sentenced him to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the murders of Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best. Christian stabbed them to death and wounded Micah Fletcher in May 2017. Prosecutors said Namkai-Meche and Fletcher had intervened after hearing Christian’s racist rantings, which appeared to be directed at two Black teenagers.

OSU POLICE CHIEF

Oregon university hires campus police chief from Seattle

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State University has chosen a veteran of the Seattle Police Department to lead its new campus police force, which the university says will begin operating in January. The Gazette-Times reports Shanon Anderson started with the Seattle department in 1992 and has served as a patrol officer, detective, training coordinator, sergeant and lieutenant, according to the university. She has been involved with police reform initiatives since 2016 and has chaired the Seattle Police Force Review Board. OSU’s push to form a campus police force grew out of a dispute over the arrest of a student in 019 by the Oregon State Police, which provided law enforcement services on the Corvallis campus since the 1980s.

COUNTY MARIJUANA TAX REVENUE SUIT

Deschutes County files complaint over marijuana tax revenue

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A county in Central Oregon has filed a complaint against state departments over marijuana tax revenue the county believes it should be paid, despite its moratorium on marijuana processing and growing facilities. The Bulletin reports the county’s legal department filed a complaint recently in state tax court against the Oregon Department of Revenue, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission and Department of Administrative Services. It’s an effort to change how the state interprets a statute that controls how marijuana tax revenue is distributed. Marijuana tax revenue has not been paid to the county since the Deschutes County Commission decided to place a moratorium on approving new marijuana processing and producing facilities in August 2019.

SPITTING SENTENCE

Bend man gets 2 years for spitting on police officer

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A central Oregon man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after spitting on a police officer and saying he was infected with COVID-19. The Bulletin reports that 36-year-old Daniel Ray Stubblefield received the sentence Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to aggravated harassment and menacing. Three other cases against him were dismissed as part of a plea deal. Police on March 23 responded to a report that Stubblefield was intoxicated and assaulting another person. Stubblefield was taken into custody because he had two arrest warrants. Police say Stubblefield told an officer he had COVID-19, and four times spit on the officer’s face.

AIRPORT ARREST-MAN ON PLANE’S WING

Trespasser climbs onto wing of a plane at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have identified a man who was arrested after getting on the tarmac and climbing onto the wing of a plane that was preparing to take off from Las Vegas’ airport. Metropolitan Police officials said Sunday that 41-year-old Alejandro Carlson remains in the Clark County jail on suspicion of trespassing and disregard for the safety of a person or property. Officers were called to McCarran International Airport about 1:30 p.m. Saturday about a man being on the tarmac. Police say investigators believe the man jumped a perimeter fence and climbed onto the wing of an Alaska Airlines flight getting ready to take off and headed to Portland, Oregon.