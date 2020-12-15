Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ELECTIONS OFFICIAL-THREAT

Elections official threatened amid Trump loss anger

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Secretary of State’s Office has reported a threat as efforts continue to intimidate elections officials and politicians for administering the vote that led to President Donald Trump’s loss. The Seattle Times reports Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman’s office learned of the threat over the weekend made against Elections Director Lori Augino. It was posted on a website describing “enemies of the people,” which features photos and home addresses. Washington State Patrol spokesperson Chris Loftis says the agency is aware of the threats, is monitoring the situation, and assigning resources accordingly. House GOP Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox and Senate Republican Leader John Braun have issued a statement denouncing the threat.

WASHINGTON-BUDGET

Inslee announces equity proposals as part of budget plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has released a budget proposal aimed at addressing equity and systemic racism, the first of several to be released as part of his overall state budget plan this week. The plan includes $2.5 million for the state Equity Office that was created by the Legislature earlier this year, as well as $26 million toward the establishment of a proposed new office to conduct investigations of police use of excessive force. Inslee, who was elected to a third term last month, is releasing his state budget this week in several stages ahead of the legislative session that begins Jan. 11. The Democratic-controlled House and Senate will each present their own budget proposals during the 105-day legislative session.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE-WASHINGTON

Washington’s 12 electors cast votes for Biden, Harris

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington’s 12 electors on Monday unanimously cast their votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who won 58% of the state’s vote last month. The votes were part of the Electoral College votes being cast across the country. Nationally, there are 538 electors who vote on the president and vice president. A candidate must receive 270 of the 538 total electoral votes to become president. Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 election with 306 Electoral College votes, while President Donald Trump finished with 232.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — The COVID-19 vaccine has begun arriving in Washington state and authorities are getting shots ready for people in high-risk categories who will be eligible to receive it in the first distribution phase. About 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at UW Medical Center early Monday morning. The vaccine delivery to UW Medical center was among the first in the state, a day after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said the vaccine received approval by a Western states review board. Federal officials had previously OK’d the Pfizer shots. Inslee said vaccinations would begin Tuesday. The initial doses in Washington state will go to health workers and people in long-term care facilities, but it will be months before it is available the broader population.

WOLVERINE LAWSUIT

Conservationists sue feds over lack of wolverine protections

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Conservation groups have filed a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision to withhold Endangered Species Act protection from wolverines in the lower 48 states, where no more than 300 of the animals are thought to remain. The groups say wolverines face localized extinction as a result of climate change, habitat fragmentation and low genetic diversity. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Missoula, Montana, and contends that climate change is diminishing the mountain snowpack that wolverines rely on for their primary habitat. Wolverines in the lower 48 seek out areas with persistent spring snowpack to dig dens to birth and raise their young.

HEALTH DEPARTMENTS TERMINATION-MORATORIUM

Gov. halts breakup of Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee has halted an effort to dissolve the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. KNKX reports Inslee signed a proclamation Monday that pauses the termination of health departments during the COVID-19 pandemic. He specifically citing Pierce County in his remarks. Members of the Pierce County Council proposed earlier this month to end the decades-long partnership between the county and the City of Tacoma. That plan was met with concern and requests to reconsider, but the council voted to move forward and was scheduled to make a final vote Tuesday. The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department released a statement Monday, thanking those who have advocated for the agency “remaining an independent, neutral, public health department.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JAILS

Spokane corrections center reports 79 COVID-19 inmate cases

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state say that more than half of the inmates at Geiger Corrections Center have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being kept in isolation and quarantined. The Spokesman-Review reported that Spokane County Detention Services said that 79 of the 138 inmates at the lockup tested positive as of Friday. The Airway Heights facility is located west of Spokane and has capacity for 360 inmates. Department officials had confirmed nine COVID-19 cases in inmates during the previous week. Officials also say 11 employees have tested positive.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Portland blockades come down after deal reached with family

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Barricades blocking a part of a neighborhood in Portland, Oregon, have been dismantled after a Black and Indigenous family struck a tentative deal with city officials to buy back the house they lost to foreclosure. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports activists said police had agreed not to force the family to leave the home while negotiations were ongoing — as long as the street was cleared by Monday night. People began clearing the barricades Sunday, and they were largely removed by day’s end. Fencing, lumber and other impediments had gone up Dec. 8 after officers arrested about a dozen people in a clash over the eviction of the Kinney family from the North Portland home.

OSU POLICE CHIEF

Oregon university hires campus police chief from Seattle

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State University has chosen a veteran of the Seattle Police Department to lead its new campus police force, which the university says will begin operating in January. The Gazette-Times reports Shanon Anderson started with the Seattle department in 1992 and has served as a patrol officer, detective, training coordinator, sergeant and lieutenant, according to the university. She has been involved with police reform initiatives since 2016 and has chaired the Seattle Police Force Review Board. OSU’s push to form a campus police force grew out of a dispute over the arrest of a student in 019 by the Oregon State Police, which provided law enforcement services on the Corvallis campus since the 1980s.

SEX CRIMES-ARREST

Idaho man arrested in Spokane Valley on sex crimes charges

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — A 37-year-old Athol man was arrested by the U.S. Marshalls Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force and charged with multiple sex crimes against minors. The U.S. Marshals Service says Kenneth Bernard Kimberly III was arrested in Spokane Valley on two outstanding felony warrants issued by the State of Idaho. In August 2019, the Bonner County District Court in Sandpoint issued a warrant for Kimberly stemming from the charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 16. In June, Kootenai County District Court issued a warrant for Kimberly on the charge lewd conduct with a minor with a deadly weapon.