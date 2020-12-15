Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown is calling Oregon lawmakers back to the Capitol for a one-day special session, asking them to approve hundreds of millions of dollars to aid people and communities struggling with the pandemic and the effect of this summer’s devastating wildfires. By Sara Cline. SENT: 410 words.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s eviction moratorium generally appears to be working as intended, holding off evictions that are expected with the coronavirus-related economic crisis. But some tenant advocates have said recently the ban on no-cause evictions has fueled a rise in tenant harassment, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. SENT: 280 words.

Damian Lillard is going all-in on winning an NBA championship. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 690 words. With AP photos.

LOS ANGELES — It didn’t take long for Southern California defensive coordinator Todd Orlando to realize his first season would be a family affair. By Dan Greenspan. SENT: 710 words. With AP photos.

