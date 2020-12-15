AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Tuesday, Dec. 15 10:30 AM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen keynotes CSIS event on ‘China’s Power’ (virtual) – ‘China’s Power: Up for Debate 2020’ Center for Strategic and International Studies virtual event, with keynote remarks from Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen on the challenges and opportunities posed by China’s growing power and the view from Congress. Followed by debate on the proposition ‘Selective U.S.-China economic decoupling will set back China’s emergence as a global high-tech leader’, with Hoover Institution Visiting Fellow Matthew Turpin and Silicon Dragon Ventures founder Rebecca Fannin

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz

Tuesday, Dec. 15 11:00 AM BPC online discussion on ‘The 2020 Voting Experience’ – ‘The 2020 Voting Experience and Goals for Reform’ Bipartisan Policy Center online discussion, on the impact of election administration reforms on improving the voting experience over four years ago as well as securing the voting process. Speakers include Secretaries of State Jocelyn Benson (Michigan), Kathy Boockvar (Pennsylvania), Katie Hobbs (Arizona), Brad Raffensperger (Georgia), and Kim Wyman (Washington)

Weblinks: http://www.bipartisanpolicy.org, https://twitter.com/BPC_Bipartisan

Contacts: BPC events, events@bipartisanpolicy.org

https://bipartisanpolicy.org/event/the-2020-voting-experience-and-goals-for-reform/

Tuesday, Dec. 15 Expeditors International of Washington Inc: Interim 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: https://investor.expeditors.com/financial-information/upcoming-earnings

Contacts: R Jordan Gates, Expeditors International of Washington Inc Investor Relations, investor@expeditors.com, 1 206 674 3427

Thursday, Dec. 17

Weblinks: http://www.paccar.com/news

Contacts: Ken Hastings, PACCAR Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@paccar.com, 1 425 468 7530