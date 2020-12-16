BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 3:15 p.m.

MACKENZIE SCOTT DONATIONS

SEATTLE — MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has announced that she has given away $4.1 billion in the past four months to hundreds of organizations as part of a giving pledge she announced last year. SENT: 380 words. With AP photos.

SEATTLE LOBBYING DISCLOSURE

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council has voted to require certain groups that spend money to build public pressure on city politicians to register and disclose their finances. SENT: 400 words.

SEATTLE HOMELESS ENCAMPMENT

SEATTLE — The removal of a homeless camp from a Seattle park was postponed after makeshift barriers went up and dozens of black clad protesters arrived. SENT: 270 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

HKN KRAKEN FRANCIS

SEATTLE — In one corner of the second floor at the Seattle Kraken’s future training center sits the office of the general manager, complete with a view of the primary practice rink below. By Tim Booth. SENT: 720 words. With AP photos.

SOC MLS SOUNDERS MOVES

SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders have locked up their captain for several more seasons. They seem to be on the verge of doing the same for their head coach. By Tim Booth. SENT: 420 words. With AP photos.

BBA MARINERS MIDDLETON: Mariners continue bullpen makeover, sign Keynan Middleton.

FBN–WASHINGTON-QB UNCERTAINTY: Washington QB uncertainty: Haskins practices, not Alex Smith

IN BRIEF

WASHINGTON UNEMPLOYMENT: Washington unemployment rate in November was 6%.

POLICE KILL MAN-GUN: Documents: Man killed by police carried resold sheriff gun.

FATAL STABBING ISSAQUAH: Issaquah police investigate a fatal stabbing after car crash