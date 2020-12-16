Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposed public health order that would have included a mask mandate for Idaho’s most populated region was voted down on Tuesday as hundreds of protesters again gathered outside the Central District Health building in Boise. A previous attempt to vote on the order was abruptly halted last week after Boise police asked the board to end the meeting early amid fears about protests, some outside officials’ homes. Coronavirus infections continue to climb in Idaho, with more than 124,000 confirmed cases and health officials warning that hospitals are in danger of being completely overwhelmed. So far at least 1,214 Idaho residents have died from COVID-19.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little will wait his turn in line to get a coronavirus vaccination. A spokeswoman for the 66-year-old Republican governor said Tuesday that the state’s limited supply of the vaccine is prioritized for frontline healthcare workers and the most vulnerable citizens. Marissa Morrison says the governor has never tested positive for the virus, and he intends to receive his vaccination when he’s eligible. Healthcare officials say the virus has been surging in Idaho and fear delayed or no treatment for some if the system is overwhelmed with patients. State officials say the virus has infected more than 120,000 residents and killed nearly 1,200.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials have presented Idaho’s public schools with a ceremonial check for $52.5 million. The celebratory event held by the Idaho Land Board is typically at the Statehouse following a performance by a high school choir. But Tuesday’s event was held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The money comes from the board’s management of investments and about 4,000 square miles of land Idaho received at statehood to benefit mainly public schools. Most of the money generated from land holdings comes from timber sales. The $52.5 million is about the same the Land Board generated for public schools as last year.

REXBURG, Idaho. (AP) — The first COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho has been administered to a physician in the eastern part of the state. Gov. Brad Little said on social media Monday that Dr. Russ McUne in Rexburg was the first Idahoan to receive the vaccine. CBS-2 reports the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says it is expecting 13,650 doses of the new COVID-19 vaccines to arrive by later the week. The vaccine advisory committee discussed the state’s needs recently and determined that healthcare workers would receive the first doses.